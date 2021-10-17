Paula Bennett on menopause: 'I thought I was too young and bullet-proof'

When Paula Bennett learned she was menopausal, everyone in the vicinity knew about it. She bellowed out the news, let out a few wahoos and practically danced out the doctor’s surgery. “God knows what the people in reception thought,” she says.

Partially she was jubilant because perimenopause (transition to menopause) was over and she hadn’t even known she was going through it. But mainly she was relieved because the official diagnosis was a lot better than the one she’d cooked up herself.

She had spent the previous year feeling anxious, mildly depressed, sleeping poorly, gaining weight and enduring dramatic mood and temperature swings. Clearly she was having a breakdown.

A breakdown was, she thought, an understandable reaction to nine years of high performance as a senior Government minister plus the pressure of being deputy prime minister during a gruelling election campaign when she was often the focus of the more toxic elements of social media.

So she did what many women do, she toughed it out. “I had to try to collect my energy and perform every day. I got used to being tired. I withdrew from friends and stopped socialising. People just thought I was extremely busy. Any chance I got I would go under the duvet to build up reserves so I could go out when I needed to.”

She didn’t dare tell anyone how she was feeling.

“I was in a leadership role and people needed me to be strong. In that job you can show no weakness.”

It never occurred to Bennett that it could be perimenopause. Thanks to her IUD, she had no menstrual cycle and at 47 she was sure she was too young to be going through this change. She didn’t know the average age for menopause in New Zealand women is 52 and the normal range is 45-55.

Bennett believed her health was a reaction to nine years as a Government minister.

It wasn’t until she had weight loss surgery in 2017 and then focused a lot more on her fitness that she learned her symptoms might be something other than burnout.

“I was able to talk to my personal trainer closely about my body. When she suggested it might be menopause, I thought, ‘don’t be ridiculous’. I thought I was too young and bullet-proof. Then I Googled the symptoms and found I had experienced most of them,” the now-52-year-old says.

At the personal trainer’s recommendation, she went to her doctor, who confirmed her suspicions. She had unwittingly spent the previous year in perimenopause and had come out the other side. Her periods had ceased and she was now menopausal. Hence the cheers and fist pumps. Bennett says knowing what ailed her was hugely empowering. Ever since that revelation she has become an ardent enthusiast for women talking about menopause more openly. “Now I bore people senseless talking about it all the time,” she says.

“I think women should be able to talk about menopause no matter what role they have. I tell women to talk to other women, seek advice early, be aware the symptoms will have a psychological and physical effect. The physical effects of perimenopause were bad, but I reckon the psychological impact was worse. I wish I’d known and got medical help.”

Bennett went through the whole transition without any medication, not even sleeping tablets. The only concession she made to feeling lousy was to cut out alcohol during this time. It helped a little.

“That’s so typical,” says gynaecologist and fertility specialist Dr Guy Gudex of Auckland Gynaecology Group. In his experience, too many women are like Bennett, silently enduring the symptoms of perimenopause. “All women are like that to some extent I suppose, but especially Kiwi women. They put up with things too much. Also the doctors don’t ask, and they should.”

Had Bennett sought medical advice, she would have learned there are ways of managing menopause. “No-one should have to suffer.”

A lifestyle tweak often helps. Exercising, not smoking, reducing caffeine, alcohol and increasing the use of relaxation and meditation techniques can help. Black cohosh tablets reduce the intensity of hot flushes in half the women who use them.

Supplied Menopause has been a blessing for Bennett, she says. It prompted her to take stock of her health.

For others, Gabapentin, a common painkiller, is effective. For disturbed sleep Gudex prescribes melatonin, and for women experiencing difficulties with intercourse due to a dry vagina he recommends estrogen cream. “Using it a couple of times a week can bring your skin back to health and it can also help with bladder problems.”

Other women find using SSRIs (antidepressants) help to regulate their emotions. When all else fails, there is always the big kahuna of menopause treatment – HRT (hormone replacement therapy).

Gudex notes that advice to women regarding HRT will always take into account individual medical and lifestyle risk factors, patient preferences and whether combined (estrogen and progesterone) therapy is needed if the uterus is still present.

HRT has come a long way since the 1970s when it was first released in the United States and quickly got a bad rap for its association with an increased incidence of heart attacks, blood clots and cancer.

Gudex says the risk of clotting on HRT is increased but only slightly, from one in 1000 to 1.5 in 1000 if taken as a pill.

HRT patches do not appear to increase the risk of blood clots, and recent evidence suggests HRT does not increase the risk of heart disease if taken in early menopause. But again, speak to a trusted professional, as every person is different.

Getty Images “I think women should be able to talk about menopause no matter what role they have," says Bennett.

As for the increased risk of breast cancer, Gudex says if HRT is used for less than three years, the increased risk is minimal particularly for estrogen-only therapy. He recommends annual mammograms for women using HRT.

Oral contraceptives can also help regulate periods, reduce bleeding and pain, as well as keep hormones at consistent levels which can mean fewer hot flashes.

However, Bennett had an IUD that only released progesterone so as her estrogen levels dropped, her symptoms worsened.

But all that is behind her now. Menopause has been a blessing for Bennett, she says. It prompted her to take stock of her health.

“I didn’t feel any loss of womanhood learning I was menopausal. I love being my age. It’s spurred me on to a health journey and I feel lighter, fitter and more agile than ever. Youth is wasted on the young.”