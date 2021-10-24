Dom Bowden is back: The reinvention of a reality TV king

If a tree falls in a forest and no-one’s around to hear it, does it make a sound? Yes, of course. But if a television host is off your screens for a while, do they still exist?

They’re just another unobserved civilian now, right? Their quips unheard, their photogenic face wasted. Their autocue-reading skills redundant.

You could be excused for thinking Dominic Bowden had ceased to exist. At one point, this gangly, handsome human was unavoidable across multiple formats. Alongside a succession of prime-time television hosting gigs he had a late-night radio show, voiced television ads and fronted live awards ceremonies. He appeared in Shortland Street and Go Girls. You would pick up a battered copy of Woman’s Day or New Idea in the dentist’s waiting room, and Dom would be smiling out from the cover, or writing a column inside.

And then, he disappeared. Where is Bowden now? Let me tell you, comrades. He is meditating in Malibu. He is shivering in an ice bath in the City of Angels.

Justin Officer Dominic Bowden’s voyage of self-discovery has come as a surprise to many old friends.

“Wellness is a dirty word to a lot of people,” Bowden admits via cellphone from his Los Angeles home. “There’s a lot of cynicism out there. Some people will be like, ‘OK, here we go. Mr LA is gonna tell us about balancing our chakras. He’s gonna suggest we sit on pillows and compare shamans or discuss some cosmic plant-based Burning Man experience’."

Bowden has exchanged huge television gigs watched by many millions of people for a voyage of self-discovery. This has come as a great surprise to many who know him.

“I’ll be back in New Zealand meeting old mates, having a catch-up over a few beers in a nice Thai restaurant, and they’re all like, ‘sorry bro – there’s no ice bath here. Do you want to do some breath work before we start eating, Mr Hollywood?’ They all take the p..., but then they open up about stress at work or having a diabolical time getting to sleep, and after that, you can have an honest conversation with your own community about wellness.”

Before this recent flowering of interest in affairs of the mind, body and spirit, Bowden spent a couple of decades as a drone in the dream factory, working tirelessly to create, market and promote various sorts of “content” within the global entertainment industry. It’s a notoriously tough game, with high stakes for those involved.

“I’ve spent my whole life working on this career and had great success in different markets and countries, but I still wasn’t really happy. To be honest, I feel nervous talking about this, because it’s so much more personal. When I’m talking about a television show, I’m really a promotional vehicle for whatever it is I’m selling, and I’ve done that my whole career. For so long, I’ve been that guy.”

That guy is now 43. The son of a surveyor and a business manager, he grew up within a close Catholic family in Auckland’s Mt Albert. They still go to mass together sometimes when he’s back in New Zealand.

As a kid, Bowden loved “light-ent” television game shows such as Top Town and The Krypton Factor, and was an avid performer, joining virtually everything available at his school: drama club, choir, orchestra, school jazz band, you name it.

Stuff Bowden, pictured with his NZ Idol cast mates, “fell out of love” with presenting.

He fronted a Tip Top commercial that screened just after the one when a talent scout “discovered” Rachel Hunter, the annual cheques keeping him in beer money while he completed a Bachelor of Communication Studies at AUT University, majoring in television.

Soon after graduating, Bowden moved to Dunedin to host kids’ television show, Squirt, his CGI sidekick, a psychedelic talking penguin much-loved by stoners of the day.

A natural in front of the camera, he soon moved into live television, co-hosting late-night music show Space, and also travelled the country with a passing British popstar for the television special, Robbie Williams: Be Here Now.

Socialites! Athletes! Radio Jocks! Celebrity builders! In 2001, Bowden showed up sandy and sunburnt as a contestant on the first series of Celebrity Treasure Island, hooning around the backblocks of Fiji with Sally Ridge, Cocksy and Frank Bunce. After working in radio in Australia, Bowden moved home in 2004 to host New Zealand Idol.

He was on his way, the host with the most. Endless series and one-off television specials have followed, with Bowden hosting ratings blockbusters Dancing with the Stars NZ and The X Factor NZ alongside less successful fare such as Are You Smarter than a 10 Year Old? and Dare to Win.

Will you accept this rose? There was that awkward moment when an ex-girlfriend showed up as a contestant while Bowden was hosting The Bachelor NZ in 2017. He also hosted The Hype on the E! Network in Australia and New Zealand, and worked as an entertainment reporter for TVNZ, TV3, Sky and The Erin Simpson Show.

In all these shows, Bowden wore the sort of beatific grin one usually only encountered on sweaty nightclub dancefloors. He was stone-cold sober, of course, but in between the usual scripted patter and semi-improvised quips, Bowden would spark up a multi-megawatt smile with real energy and commitment. His eyes crinkled up, his teeth shone out, he beamed like a lighthouse.

Sitting watching at home, Bowden made you feel good, even if the show he was hosting was sometimes a pile of steaming poo. Consequently, I always liked the guy.

I wondered what he’d make of himself once the local pond became too small and he headed for fresh water.

In the end, his big overseas break came while he was on an entertainment assignment in LA, interviewing United States television mega-host Ryan Seacrest. Impressed by Bowden’s obvious skills, Seacrest hooked him up with his American management agency.

“They were, like, ‘are you literally the only person in New Zealand that does television? How the hell did you do so many big shows back-to-back?’ I got signed because they didn’t have many people on their books with so much live TV experience.”

Justin Officer “Something just clicked; ‘this is the kind of thing that I need to do more of’,” Bowden says of his wellness journey.

Next thing you know, the boy from Mt Albert was moving to LA to host The Next Great American Band before becoming backstage co-host for the US version of Dancing with the Stars. People started calling him “New Zealand’s Ryan Seacrest”.

And then Bowden “just fell out of love with it all”, he says. “I had spent so long as the show pony, up in front of the camera, running on adrenaline, then suddenly there was this crisis. I felt rudderless, unsure what my purpose was. I loved working in live television, controlling that huge crowd like some sort of ringleader, but I wanted to find something else that was more useful to other people.”

Fresh ideas started to percolate when he was in New Zealand in 2017, working on The Bachelor NZ.

“I got more involved in wellness pursuits like meditation and breathwork, which have this ability to calm your nervous system and lower your stress. Something just clicked; ‘this is the kind of thing that I need to do more of’.”

Bowden hit upon the idea of creating a series of wellness podcasts.

Supplied Ice baths and spending time in nature are a long way from TV sets and reality TV.

“The challenge was to make some really helpful ideas more visible, whether that’s by interviewing some epic humans or sharing my own experiences. As an entertainment reporter you’re always being thrown in a room with iconic people and given 10 minutes to try to get a good interview out of them after they’ve already been interviewed by 100 other people that day. I was always talking to guys like Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Jackman about their latest film and thinking, ‘man, I’d love to talk about more personal stuff like how they stayed happy and healthy while leading such intense lives’.”

So this is precisely what Bowden has gone back and done, using the enviable access opportunities he has built up in America to talk wellness with the fragrant and famous, and also novelists, neuroscientists, a Navy seal, and personal development writers such as Matthew Walker (Why We Sleep) and James Clear (Atomic Habits). The fruits of his labours will soon be upon us, when an initial series of six podcasts called Wellbeings launches online on Stuff.

“All these amazing people I approached for interviews said yes. They wanted to help give people some tools to be happier and healthier and have more of a growth mindset about their own lives,” he says. “I was also my own guinea pig, because I’m a curious sort of guy. I've tried the cryotherapy; I’ve tried the IV drips. A healthy dose of curiosity has helped me throughout my career and it’s helping me now as I take a look at wellness techniques that might be useful to other people.”

Supplied Dominic Bowden has made a new life for himself in the States.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. This all sounds a bit Gwyneth Paltrow, albeit minus the jade vaginal eggs. These days, there’s no shortage of shonky entrepreneurs who are jumping on the wellness bandwagon because it’s an effective way of monetising anxiety, hawking expensive products of dubious efficacy to the worried well.

“Yes, I’m very aware of that because I live in Los Angeles, where every second person spends thousands a month on their wellness regime. Everyone’s looking for silver bullets, like the latest diets and meditation apps. But part of the purpose of this podcast was that these things can be simple and free, rather than elitist."

It is important that listeners don’t just think his new podcasts are aimed only at “people in Ponsonby”, he says.

“I want you to be able to listen to this podcast in Invercargill or Palmerston North, and think, ‘You know what, I have a really unhealthy relationship with my phone, or I just can't seem to get refreshed after a night’s sleep, or I always need that double espresso in the afternoon just to get through the day’,” he says.

“There are all sorts of solid, science-based, un-woo woo things people can do to combat those issues. It’s not about how to get rock-hard six-pack abs; it’s about how to find a way back to the gym. It’s not about sitting on a pillow surrounded by crystals; it’s giving people five steps to de-stress their lives and spend more time with their loved ones. It’s about simple things like hydration or learning how to drop into nature and just geek out in wild places. What I’ve done with a lot of mates is just swap out the beers for the ice bath. They come around and we do some breath work then jump in the ice. And pretty much 100 per cent of people will give that a go if you explain the science of why it feels so good.”

Justin Officer Dominic Bowden and partner Esther Cronin contracted Covid earlier this year.

Bowden himself feels absolutely brilliant these days.

“My life has really flourished in the past year and a half. I met an amazing girl. We recently got engaged. I’ve got to put a lot of my current happiness down to doing the work on myself. My big thing is gratitude. We naturally go towards the negative, because our primitive brains had to be attuned to protect ourselves against danger. But the idea of a gratitude practice, which sounds so woo woo, is really just about taking time to notice the things that you’re happy for.”

Even a global pandemic can be a source for gratitude. Earlier this year, Bowden and his fiancée, Auckland-born model Esther Cronin, both contracted Covid’s Delta variant while in New York.

“It was terrible for three or four days, but I’m grateful we were vaccinated, which stopped it getting a whole lot worse. But, yeah, I do understand people’s cynicism. They might listen to Matthew McConaughey on my podcast and go, 'OK, that’s all very well for a rich movie star, but I’ve got three kids and I’ve just lost my job thanks to Covid, so a gratitude practice is way outside my priorities right now’,” he says. “But the trick is to start small. I believe every decision we make is a vote for the sort of person that we’re trying to be. If you’re informed about more possibilities, you might make better decisions for your future. That’s gotta be a good thing, right?”

Supplied Dominic Bowden says he found the trick with changing habits, is to start small.

Dom’s tips for things that really helped him get started in wellness:

Sleep

“We’ve heard high performers all get amazing nights rest but do most people try and optimise their sleep? No. It’s important to understand that not all sleep is created equal and why scientifically it’s so important for our longevity, mental clarity, and our mood. A big step for me to help avoid digital distractions was to get an alarm clock. First thing in the morning now, I don't see a notification which then fills my body with cortisol. I also wear an eye mask and do all I can to avoid my phone first thing.”

Water

“Water is the one thing that makes everything work as it’s supposed to. As humans, we are made up of nearly 70 per cent water but (and this seems crazy) we don’t put any attention on the kind of water and how much water we drink. I thought I was getting enough but when I really looked at it in a typical day, I hardly drank any water. I’d dose up with coffee to get the extra energy I needed but when I had the right amount of water, I felt like a different person.”

Nature

“One the biggest breakthroughs for me was the power of nature as an antidote to the way we live. We are constantly bombarded with screens and distractions, which puts an incredible pressure on our nervous system. Well, Nature has the unique ability to reverse this effect. Science shows that the recurring fractal patterns found in nature relaxes our nervous system. That’s why it feels so good when we’re in New Zealand’s amazing backyard!”

Dom Bowden's new podcast Wellbeings will be available on Stuff.co.nz soon. For more information, visit wearewellbeings.com