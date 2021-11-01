Meet Dr Morgan Edwards, the Kiwi doctor busting Covid myths online

This story was published on Woman.

Dr Morgan Edwards puts people to sleep for a living, but her social media presence has been a wake-up call for many, Ashleigh McEnaney writes.

It’s just gone midday on an eerily quiet Saturday afternoon when we sit down to speak with Dr Morgan Edwards via a Zoom call from her Auckland home. In many ways it seems fitting that another level 4 lockdown in the City of Sails has thwarted our plans to catch up in person – after all, the Covid-19 pandemic is the very reason the anaesthetist has become something of a social media sensation.

A year ago, it’s very likely the name Morgan Edwards wouldn’t have meant much to most Kiwis. The specialist obstetric anaesthetist at Waitematā District Health Board had a small but engaged following on her Instagram page, where she shared a mix of her personal life and career passion. Her aim was to provide pregnant people with factual and easy-to-access information to guide their birth choices – a space she felt was filled with misinformation and judgment.

Woman Specialist obstetric anaesthetist Dr Morgan Edwards at work.

It wasn’t until the first of New Zealand’s lockdowns in 2020 that her small corner of the internet went boom, amassing more than 15,000 followers almost overnight. In a time of fear and uncertainty, Morgan quickly became a trusted voice on social media, offering Kiwis timely, educated updates on the status of Covid-19 here and abroad.

"I realised that simply being a doctor and having this healthy literacy meant that everything made a lot more sense to me,” says 37-year-old Morgan. "As a health professional, I felt a real responsibility to, in an age of misinformation, create a space where people could come for clear, concise facts they could trust.

“Doctors are generally terrible at being available and approachable to the public. We have all this information that we have to convey to our patients in a 15-minute consultation, one exchange, and that’s it. The rest of the time, that space of uncertainty or unknown is filled by anecdotes, social media and people just chatting to each other. It’s been a real privilege being able to be one person that can bridge that gap.”

Being that person on Instagram is a job Morgan doesn’t take lightly. While she never anticipated this level of influence, showing up on social media has become an essential part of her working week.

But unlike most influencers we know, Morgan signals the very antithesis. She has no sponsored posts, no collabs or aesthetic presets.

Instead, she shares evidence-based insights and research on the healthcare topics that matter to her and her followers. For Covid-19 specifically, that means a daily summary of key out-takes following the daily press conferences, interpreting the latest data, sharing vaccine truths and supporting pregnant and birthing people through unprecedented circumstances.

“There’s nothing in it for me, other than the satisfaction of helping others to make informed decisions about their healthcare,” says the busy mum-of-two, who can spend up to an hour researching, sourcing and creating a single social post. “There is a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that isn’t seen, but I don’t resent that. I always knew I wanted to make a professional impact outside of being a jobbing anaesthetist – showing up, putting people to sleep and heading home – and this is the stuff that brings me joy.”

At home, it’s Morgan’s family that fills her cup, including husband Ryan and their children, Henry, 7, and 3-year-old Maeve, or Beanie as she’s affectionately known.

After finishing her studies in pharmacology and cell research at the University of Auckland, Morgan met Ryan in 2006 during her first week at med school in his native Australia, where they worked at the same “bogan” pub.

The devoted father and husband of 12 years has been Morgan’s unwavering pillar of support through years of stressful studies and now her high-stakes career, and she credits him for much of her success.

“Having the freedoms to pursue my dreams as a doctor and a mother just wouldn’t have been possible without Ryan and the network of family and friends around us. Ryan is the most supportive, loving partner and an incredibly attentive and hands-on dad to the kids – they both have such a beautiful relationship with him, which I am so grateful for.”

After a further four years of study, Morgan graduated medical school in 2009 and the couple moved back to New Zealand, where she worked as a junior doctor before pursuing her fellowship training to become a specialist anaesthetist.

In between sitting her two final exams, Morgan was over the moon to fall pregnant with Henry. Despite the excitement of starting a family, however, it was a “horrible” nine months for the mother- to-be, who suffered severe hyperemesis. The constant nausea and vomiting meant she was bed-bound and off work for much of her pregnancy.

Morgan sees so much of herself in her sweet boy Henry, describing him as an avid reader and perfectionist with a playful imagination and big appetite for learning. When he was born, Morgan spent four months of newborn bliss with her son, before she returned to work to continue her studies and training – leaving Henry in the capable hands of his aunty, Morgan’s younger sister, who nannied full-time.

“It was a really, really tough call to head back to work when I did, but I knew I didn’t want to still be a registrar doctor when I was in my late-30s, so it was the best decision for our family,” says Morgan, who would factor expressing milk into her busy hospital schedule.

“I was working up to 50-60 hours a week, and then studying another 40-50 house on top of that. There were moments where my time with Henry was so fleeting, which was incredibly hard, but knowing he had his dad and his aunty, who simply adores him, helped ease the guilt.”

While one-on-one time was something Morgan was willing to sacrifice, the new parents made a commitment to continue safe co-sleeping and breastfeeding throughout Henry’s formative years, even when Morgan couldn’t be there.

“I always wanted to be a mum, so knew I couldn’t leave it too late to start trying,” says Morgan, who was 30 when she gave birth to Henry. “I think many women, no matter their career or circumstance, struggle to find the perfect time to get pregnant. I was also conscious that professional women can tend to put off starting a family until later and then run into fertility issues – and I never wanted to jeopardise our chances.”

MICHAEL ROOKE/Woman Morgan with her two children.

When Beanie came along to complete their family four years later, Morgan – who had since finished her specialist anaesthetist training – enjoyed a much slower newborn period with her daughter.

“When we had Bean, life looked a little different. Unlike my crazy schedule with Henry, I had nights and most weekends free,” says Morgan, who took nine months of maternity leave the second time around. “It was amazing, I could be much more available to her, and I was definitely a lot kinder on myself. I really cherished that time with her.

“Bean is such a treasure. She has an emotional intelligence well beyond her three years and is just so much fun to be around. She’s bold and knowing – and both test us and make us laugh every day.”

When it comes to lockdowns, the Edwards family are keen members of the team of 5 million. Though the restrictions can bring challenges, the four do their part to follow the rules and stamp out Covid-19 in New Zealand. When the Delta variant arrived and the country was, yet again, thrown into lockdown, Morgan was determined to find the silver linings.

As the president-elect of the New Zealand Society of Anaesthetists and a consultant at Waitematā District Health Board, Morgan was run off her feet during the last lockdown, spearheading safe protocols and actioning and adapting these in a Covid-19 environment.

Although her work remains essential at level 4, with these processes now largely in place, she’s enjoying more time with her family.

Morgan’s house is a hive of activity when we chat. She’s escaped to a quiet corner of the lounge while the boys are playing chess, and Beanie can be heard singing from the playroom. Once we’re done, they’re all heading outdoors for some fresh air and a little wander around the neighbourhood – masked up, of course.

“That’s pretty much how our days look, on repeat,” says Morgan, who juggles family time around her hospital shifts while Ryan works from home.

“Henry has online learning during the week, but we just follow his lead as to when and how often he’s doing schoolwork – it’s a weird time for everyone, especially the kids, so we just roll with how everyone is feeling.”

As our conversation continues, however, it becomes alarmingly clear that Morgan’s idea of “slow” is likely much different to yours or mine. Without the morning rush of the school run – no lunch boxes, getting ready or drop-off – as well as her beloved F45 gym being temporarily shut, Morgan has adjusted her daily wake-up from 4am to 5am. “A sleep-in,” she insists.

“I’m definitely a morning person – it’s a hangover from my studying days. I ordinarily love my 4am wake-ups, when everything is so still. There are no distractions, no one to talk to or answer on social media, and I get to have my coffee in peace before hitting the gym.”

Indeed, in such a high-pressure and demanding line of work, Morgan describes exercise as her therapy. While she gets her fitness fix via online classes with her gym community during lockdown, in a regular week she’ll attend one – or sometimes two – HIIT classes, six days a week.

“Anaesthetists have one of the highest rates of suicides when compared to other medical professional fields. The job is high stakes, it’s isolated and we’ve got access to powerful drugs – it’s a perfect storm of bad outcomes,” she says.

“It’s because of these very reasons that professionals in our line of work are so conscious to wrap a really good support system around them. My colleagues and I are talking, sharing, debriefing and checking in on each other all the time. It’s a strategy that allows us to keep work at work so we can be present with family in our downtime.”

At home, Morgan and Ryan do their best not to talk shop, not even Covid. “Which is just as well,” she smiles, “because we agree on many things, but when we are coming out of lockdown is definitely not one of them!”

Whether it’s Covid-19, pregnancy and birth or general-medicine related, Morgan is grateful for the opportunity to share her knowledge and experience with her social media community. As the editor of two online passion projects, website Your Labour Your Way and its sister site Your C-section, Morgan says she has equally as much to gain from the interactions.

“About 90 per cent of my audience are Kiwi women, and roughly 85 per cent of those are in the 20-35 age demographic, which is exactly the people I need to be connecting and communicating with to improve my line of work. I often get such wonderful information and insight I can use to inform my own practice and research.

“It’s also created opportunities to connect with and learn from people in the science and medical world who are much, much smarter than me,” says Morgan, who hosted an Instagram Live session with Director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre Nikki Turner and got to e-meet her idol, scientist Siouxsie Wiles. “I’m happy using my voice as long as it’s making a difference to others,” she says.

While Covid deniers, trolls and conspiracy theorists make up a small minority of the people messaging Morgan online, the way she measures her effectiveness is in the numbers.

“The amount of people that message me to say they got their Covid vaccine because of the information I shared is overwhelmingly positive,” she says.

“I was so excited that at first I was keeping a tally of everyone who contacted me, but I had to stop counting at 500 – and they are still flowing in. That’s what I call making a positive impact.”

Morgan debunks the biggest Covid-19 myths

Woman Morgan at work as a specialist obstetric anaesthetist at Waitematā District Health Board.

“I’m worried that this new mRNA technology hasn’t been tested properly.”

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine draws on two decades of research and trials (including from the SARS and MERS pandemics of 2003 and 2012). Usually when a vaccine is developed, clinical trials happen one after the other, and data is sent afterwards to regulatory bodies for safety checks. With the Covid-19 pandemic, the global prioritisation and scientific collaboration meant that these steps were run safely in parallel. No step was skipped.

“I’m trying to conceive and worried. What if I get pregnant – is the vaccine safe?”

Pregnant women are more likely to get complications from Covid-19, including preterm labour. We now know that the vaccine is safe in pregnancy (the vaccine or its components do not reach your unborn baby, but the immunity you develop does – giving them protection). It’s also safe if you’re trying to conceive, and it doesn’t affect the fertility of men or women.

“Is the vaccine effective against Delta?”

Globally we are seeing that vaccination is our greatest defence against Delta. Recent data from the US shows that vaccinated people are five times less likely to catch Delta (or pass it on), and more than 10 times less likely to be hospitalised or die.

“I have a great immune system, so I will be OK.”

Despite this, it doesn’t mean you aren’t at risk. We can help optimise our body’s immune response by getting enough sleep and minimising stress, eating a diet rich in fruit and vegetables and getting enough vitamin D. Most importantly – get vaccinated. The vaccine will prime your immune system to fight off Covid-19.