A new New Zealander wonders why we bother asking 'how are you?'

“I know now that ‘how are you?’ is generally a fixed formality in the Western world – an extended ‘hello’ if you like – and has essentially lost its literal meaning,” says Mei Anne Foo.

OPINION: “Kia Ora.”

These were the first welcoming words I heard when I landed in the Land of the Long White Cloud after moving from Malaysia a couple of years ago.

I soon discovered this wonderful greeting is almost always followed by an expression I rarely encountered in my native country, “How are you?”

I found it odd that everyone, from Countdown cashiers to Citibank clerks, would address me with such a personal and probing question.

supplied/Stuff Mei Anne Foo was surprised when Kiwis kept asking her, ‘how are you?’

Don’t get me wrong, it’s a thoughtful greeting, and one that seemingly attempts to soften the social barriers between different people and backgrounds. As someone who grew up in a hierarchical society, where lengthy pleasantries are generally reserved for immediate contacts, the idea of openness was immediately refreshing. But what I didn’t know was how I was meant to respond.

I was somewhat overwhelmed by how often I had to answer this rather self-reflective query, on a daily basis, in fact. To me, it became borderline intrusive because it required exposure of my state of being. Or so I thought.

READ MORE:

* 'So, what's next?': What not to ask your friend who has just lost their job

* Why am I so attracted to bad boys?

* 'Guy stuff' is making me so angry



But soon, what I found even more strange, was how people wouldn’t even wait for a reply. (Although that could have been because I would stand in stunned silence for several seconds while thinking of an appropriate answer for my current circumstance.)

But I quickly recognised that this isn’t a genuine inquiry, but a formulaic ritual many Kiwis go through to start a conversation, regardless of setting. And quite frankly, it became a chore.

While I appreciated being acknowledged through this friendly, albeit long-form, small talk, there were times when the three-worded question sounded quite disingenuous and superficial to me: the only socially acceptable response, regardless of how one may be feeling, is along the lines of “I’m fine, thanks. You?”

Well, I’m not really fine with that.

Why? Because it seems like an obligation to mask how I truly feel, all for the sake of common courtesy.

Then again, maybe I’m overthinking this. I know now that “how are you?” is generally a fixed formality in the Western world – an extended “hello” if you like – and has essentially lost its literal meaning.

Yet, I have heard some brave souls responding with “Could be better” or “Not too well” to the public philosophical prodding, but that is almost always then brushed off because the asker is normally a stranger or acquaintance who wasn’t expecting an honest answer and now has no clue how to steer the conversation.

So, it’s not so much the question itself that bugs me but that I have now taken to using it so liberally, superficially, instead of trying to uncover how a person is actually doing.

A recent phone call to an auto shop revealed how much I’ve taken to this ritual when I asked “How are you?” and then immediately, unprompted, answered my own question with “I’m fine”. Thankfully, the person on the other line shrugged it off with a little laugh.

I have also adopted the quick and fixed courtesy response of “Good, how about you?” when asked in passing, even though I know I’m not well and I don’t dare tell because I think others don’t really want to know.

There are obviously nuances to this social platitude that I’ve yet to grasp, but with those to whom I am closer, especially as the country slowly emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, I think I’ll start to answer honestly, and ask that simple three-worded question genuinely, and wait for a proper answer.

Speaking of, I’m good. I really am. Thanks for asking. How about you?