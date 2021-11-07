Toxic positivity: The business of happiness

We’re supposed to walk around with a huge grin and a spring in our step – think of Julie Andrews breaking into song in The Sound of Music and you get the picture.

OPINION: I meet a girlfriend for a walk. “I feel a bit flat,’’ she tells me. “Yeah, me too,’’ I say. The wind whips around us and a grey sky hangs over Wellington like an army blanket.

Later, I listen to a happiness podcast. And as instructed by one of the posts, I write down five things I’m grateful for: my partner, my daughters, my girlfriends, spring blossoms and my running shoes.

I do all this with a fair whack of cynicism. Writing gratitude lists always feels a bit like being a 7-year-old in a confession box, reciting the same list of sins: “Forgive me Jesus, I pinched my sister” and “Sorry God, I was naughty to Mummy’’.

I don’t think my darling late mother had the same pressure to be “happy’’ and “grateful’’ when she was running a household and working as a teacher part-time in the 80s. When I was a teen, she was too busy marking school books after she had made our dinner to navel gaze and decide if she was “happy’’ and whether her life fulfilled her and she was being her “amazing, authentic self’’.

Between Mum’s adulthood and mine, a huge industry has sprung up and it’s called the positive psychology movement. It is no longer just enough to live a good life. The happiness self-help gurus tell us in blogs and webinars that our lives should be “extraordinary’’. “Think positive’’, “Live your best life’’, “Learn how to be your amazing self’’ and “Fall in love with your amazing life’’.

We’re supposed to walk around with a huge grin and a spring in our step – think of Julie Andrews breaking into song in The Sound of Music and you get the picture. No wonder so many of us feel like something is missing.

In her fabulous book, Busy as F..., the clinical psychologist Karen Nimmo writes about all the people who come to her saying they want to be happy. Of the thousands of people she has asked what they want from life, happiness is number one.

Happiness, she writes, like weight loss, has “burgeoned into an industry’’. Referring to all the blogs, webinars, and courses, she writes: “The people who write and run these are very smart and getting very rich because they know everyone is chasing something that can’t be caught.’’

Parents should not expect their kids “to be happy’’. “Telling young people to be happy puts too much pressure on them,’’ she writes.

Barbara Ehrenreich takes this idea further, in her book, Bright-Sided: How the Relentless Promotion of Positive Thinking has Undermined America. Ehrenreich wrote her book after being diagnosed with cancer, when everyone told her to be “cheerful and positive” and she wouldn’t recover unless she was.

She argues that neoliberalism is accompanied and backed by a culture of “positivity” that suggests happiness is the normal state and other emotions are an unfortunate deviation from the norm, when in fact there is a big grey area between happiness and unhappiness where most of us hover.

This culture of positivity also puts all the emphasis on individuals to chase happiness and positivity, and suggests their challenges can be easily overcome as quickly as it takes to listen to a one-hour podcast or read a blog. She adds that it’s a way of making the “unhappy’’ person responsible for changing their emotional state, rather than looking more deeply at the social and political systems which could cause them to feel miserable.

Her book is even more relevant today, when we’re in the midst of a pandemic, when the world feels uncertain, unpredictable and often a bit blah. It’s hard to be chipper and break into song when some days I’m just bumbling along like a podcast on slow speed.