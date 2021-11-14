How to save a life: How do you resuscitate someone in these Covid times?

“I find a weird rhythm, pounding on Bob’s chest, it starts to feel like I could do this forever,” writes Kylie Klein-Nixon.

OPINION: The first thing I see when I walk in the room is a pile of babies flopped in the corner.

They’re not real, of course, and neither are the limbless torsos propped up next to them, but that doesn’t make them any less unnerving.

This is the Red Cross building in Wellington, they’re resus’ dummies and I’m about to learn how to save a life.

I am one of those sentimental doofusses who can form an emotional attachment to anything, even inanimate objects, so seeing the dummies, especially the babies, brings so many horrific images to mind, I try not to look too closely.

The thought of touching them makes me cringe, but masked and hand sanitisered to the max, I’m doing it anyway.

I love that the class is named “Save A Life”. There’s no messing around, no acronyms to decipher, just Life: Save It.

It’s full too, which I didn’t expect. There’s an electrician, a quartet of personal trainers, a goggle of optometrists (and if that’s not the collective noun for them, it should be), a driving instructor and me.

It’s obvious why professions would be here, but the reason I’m here is pure hypochondria… or is that hypochondria by proxy? I once saw someone being resuscitated on the street and the image of it, combined with my sure sense that I couldn’t do it, has haunted me.

Then, a few weeks ago my sister-in-law, who works for Whakahauora Aotearoa – the New Zealand Resuscitation Council - told me only a quarter of people who have an out of hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) in Aotearoa-NZ make it to hospital with a pulse.

Only 13 per cent of them will survive the next two months.

Those figures are only that high because we have a culture of helping in an emergency: 75 per cent of OHCA events result in someone stepping up to perform CPR. Nice one, Kiwi.

I signed up for the first course I could.

The instructor lays an adult, and a baby on the ground in front of me and places an “incident card” on top of them face down.

This is the “exam” to see if we’ve taken on board what we’ve been taught this morning.

I’m the first in my group to go, flipping the card on the adult to read that my workmate, Bob, has suddenly clutched his chest and keeled over in the staff room.

Few things in life will be as awkward as doing resus’ improv’ in front of a room full of strangers. Nevertheless, here I am, frantically shouting, “Can you hear me?” at a lump of plastic with detachable ears and preparing to save its un-life.

So just how do you resuscitate someone in these Covid times? How do you breathe for someone we’re not even sure it’s safe to touch?

The good news is that the bad old days of mouth-to-mouth and scrabbling about to find a pulse are long gone.

The latest wisdom says checking the pulse wastes valuable time “faffing about” – if they’re not breathing or conscious, they probably don’t have a pulse – and unless it’s a child or infant you’re resuscitating, breathing for them isn’t going to make a huge difference to whether or not they survive.

It’s only those dreaded compressions that make a real difference, it’s only keeping the blood moving through the brain, however sluggishly, that keeps people alive.

The even better news is that if you can find an AED (and there’s an app for it), it will guide you through what you need to do, and drastically increase your patient’s chances of survival. They’re designed to be used by people as young as 11, so the only thing you need to do is keep a lid on your own panic.

Back in the room, Bob is not breathing and out cold. There’s nothing for it, I have to start compressions. Two every second, 100-120 per minute, ⅓ of the chest deep.

Within a few seconds my locked elbows are feeling it and so is my lower back. I worry I’m not going deep enough, that I’m going too deep. You have to keep this up for two minutes, till you can check if they are breathing on their own or tag someone else in to take over. I’ve been doing it for a few seconds and am already freaking out.

I think about something else my sister-in-law told me, about a woman who lived in the countryside and did compressions on her husband for 45 minutes before paramedics arrived. Every time she got tired or thought she had to stop, she looked at her husband’s face and had a burst of energy to keep going. (He survived. Adrenalin and love are a bloody marvellous combination).

I find a weird rhythm, pounding on Bob’s chest, it starts to feel like I could do this forever.

Maybe it’s because Bob is no longer plastic. His skin is clammy and his lips are blue. He has a wife and two kids, he loves golf and barbecuing. He doesn’t want to die, and if I stop he’s going to.

God dammit Bob, don’t you dare quit on me.

Seconds later, the bemused instructor gives me a tap on the shoulder. Other teams in the room have stopped working on their dummies. Bob’s going to make it, I’m a certified lifesaver.

I also get a chance to ask you to sign up for a course like this one if you can - it’s not cheap, but it is worth every penny. If you’ve done one before, maybe take a refresher, just to keep you on your toes.

Five Kiwis have an out of hospital cardiac arrest a day in New Zealand. You never know when your Bob is going to need you. Try to be ready.