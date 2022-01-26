Dry January is nearly over. Was it worth it? What's next?

After a boozy lockdown in 2021, Chris* decided Dry January was the time to ditch the drink and hit the gym.

And now the month is all but over, he’s feeling great. He noticed a massive difference in his sleep quality, and he spent the month having “epic dreams” and made a bit of progress towards “losing the puku”.

Chris has enjoyed the month off, but he is not giving himself any hard rules heading into February.

“I’m just going to see how it goes, to be honest. I certainly won’t be drinking to the level that I was during lockdown, that’s for sure.”

Those who are going straight back to December habits, though, may wind up feeling worse than before, warns clinical nutritionist and researcher, Cliff Harvey.

“We’ve become good at coping with the [bad] stuff we do to ourselves,” he says, adding that a break from drinking will have made people physically healthier, but less able to cope with the effects of alcohol.

“When we take a break from something and then start again, even though we’re physically more able to deal with the effects, we probably feel even worse because we’re not used to having hangovers.”

Anyone who did ditch the alcohol this month would have been feeling physically better within a few days, Harvey says. And, much like Chris, they would have noticed a positive shift in the quality of sleep, even if falling asleep is initially hard.

Harvey says the toxicity of alcohol comes from the inflammation caused when alcohol is broken down in the body. As for alcohol itself, it can be beneficial for falling asleep.

“It has relaxatory benefits, and it releases gaba [gamma-aminobutyric acid] in the brain, which relaxes the brain,” he says.

“However, because of the other effects of alcohol on neuroinflammation and other things like that … people will often end up sleeping better [when they stop drinking].”

“So it might be a little harder to get to sleep, but they’ll end up sleeping better overall.”

For Chris, the month off alcohol hasn’t really been a time to reflect on his relationship with alcohol. He was fully aware that he had been drinking a lot, and had periods of no alcohol for years at a time before. He knew that for him a month to reset was a good idea.

“I’m fully aware of what I’m doing, and what’s good for me and what’s not,” he says. “It’s not my first rodeo with not drinking.”

Harvey suggests that for some, though, the end of the month can be a good time to evaluate how much you were previously drinking, and how you plan to pick it up again in February.

“If you find you’re the kind of person [who] has one and has to have another, it’s probably a good indication that you shouldn’t drink at all,” he says.

Chris says he’s considered a few options with cutting back from February – one being that he will restrict drinking to when he is at a restaurant with a nice wine list – although he thinks he will wind up drinking on weekends, and being “good on school nights”.

Social, or weekend, drinking is pretty engrained in Kiwi culture, Harvey says, adding that we become pretty accustomed to drinking socially, and the “disinhibition” that booze can provide can be hard to resist.

Whether that social drinking needs culling comes down to the individual.

“We’re not here to say you should or shouldn’t do anything, but the science basically tells us that any binge-drinking is harmful.”

Harvey says alcohol itself isn’t necessarily toxic, and can even have relaxing benefits, but the body’s process of excreting alcohol is what causes toxins in the body.

Because of this, he says that while there may be benefits to having a “very small amount” of alcohol a night, recent research suggests there is no “safe” level when looking at all-cause mortality.

While the cardiovascular risk is relatively low with alcohol, the risk of cancer increases with any amount of alcohol consumed.

“A few years ago people were saying if you have one or two drinks a night, you’re probably OK,” he says. “But a meta analysis came out a few years back and they pretty much concluded that there was no safe intake.”

Harvey says the risk threshold for cancer would likely be between 0.5 and 0.8 drinks in one session. And the risk to women is even greater.

So if you’re able to stick to three drinks a week as a woman, or five as a man, there’s no reason to cut back further next month. If you think you will struggle, however, Harvey says it may be a good time to reassess your drinking.

“If someone’s drinking more than that, they have a choice to either cut back to those levels, or cut it out completely.”

When it comes to social drinking, Chris says he didn’t have a problem hanging out with friends this month. However, finding a substitute that wasn’t loaded with sugar took a bit of navigating. But he has found his drink of choice.

“I can kind of see the appeal of low-alcohol beer on a hot day,” he says, adding that carbonated water with a splash of apple cider vinegar was his go-to drink.

“It makes it feel a bit adult,” he says. “You’re not going to glug on it, so you just sip on it.”

The Dry January verdict? Harvey says there’s no harm in letting the body reset briefly.

“As far as something like Dry January goes, I don’t think it’s ever a bad idea to say, ‘I am going to stop doing something’, if you even have an inkling that it’s going to be problematic.”

And Chris? Taking the break was the right choice, he says.

As for February, he’s simply taking that in his stride.

“I wouldn’t mind trying to continue [not drinking], but I’m not religious about it one way or the other.”

*Surname withheld