I learned to throw axes and found my new favourite sport

I have broken a few bones in my time. I am currently nursing a wrist injury, and I have a missing fingertip from a lawn mowing mishap a few years ago.

Throwing sharp objects at targets was potentially not my forte. But when you get offered the chance to throw axes for fun, it is a tough offer to turn down.

Auckland’s Sweet Axe Throwing Co is hidden behind a car wash on Auckland’s Nelson St, and it is home to the city’s axe-throwing league. It is a weekly, competitive social group that meets for eight weeks, with the league finals crowning the year’s champion.

The company also has leagues in Wellington and Christchurch.

It’s part of the World Axe Throwing League, so scores are ranked internationally and, if you are really good, there is a chance to qualify for the annual World Axe Throwing Championships.

Yes, competitive axe-throwing is a thing.

So when Sweet Axe Throwing Co announced it was holding a taster night to teach axe-throwing, and to recruit new league members, I grabbed a friend and signed up.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stuff reporter Amberleigh Jack masked up to give axe throwing a go.

I figured an axe-throwing crowd would be intimidating. But the group of about 40 newcomers and league members was an eclectic mix of young metal fans, and middle-aged men in plaid shirts and comfortable trainers.

Women in floral dresses and ballet shoes battled against young adults with brightly-coloured hair and tattoos. The only prerequisite to entry, it seemed, was a desire to throw sharp objects at wooden targets.

The noise was loud and constant. People laughed, cheered and yelled, while metal axes hit concrete floors, or lodged themselves in the targets. The speakers above blasted Whitney Houston’s How Will I Know to the crowd.

My goal for the night was to not hit anyone with a rogue axe, and to land at least one shot on target.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Two of the Axe-perts demonstrate the proper technique.

Axe-throwing is a sport for everyone, I am told. The World Axe Throwing League doesn’t have any divisions. A competitor’s weight, disability or gender isn’t taken into account.

The taster night began with a lesson from enthusiastic “axe-pert” Brittany, who told me she was a school teacher before heading along to a league taster night, falling in love with the sport, and eventually finding a new career in the world of axe-throwing.

There was a quick instruction and safety briefing.

“Face the target, not the crowd,” we were told. The throw is all about a steady wrist, arm positioning, and a little leg lift to finish the throw, it seemed.

Confident, I stepped up to the line, which is four metres from the target. My first throw hit the ground with an impressive clunk, not even getting close. But after a few instructions, and a couple more attempts, I was met with a satisfying “thud” as my axe firmly planted itself in the lowest scoring section of the target.

At that point, I fell in love with the sport. Perfect timing, too, because competition was next.

There is axe-throwing etiquette to keep in mind. A competition starts with a “viking salute”. You face your competitor and tap axes, signalling you are ready to start.

I battled Ian, a middle-aged man who has been a league member for a few seasons. He became hooked after winning a couple of vouchers at a quiz night.

In the world of axe-throwing, points are based on where the axe hits the target. The outer circles range from one point to five, and a bullseye is six points.

There are two “kill shot” targets. They are small, are worth the most points, and they have to be called for (by yelling “kill shot”) before the attempt is taken.

Everyone played three games each. My axe hit the target more times than I expected, including a couple of bullseyes.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stuff reporter Amberleigh Jack finally hits a bullseye.

To be fair, it was pure luck. I hadn’t worked out the art of aiming, but my step-forward-and-throw-blindly technique seemed to work OK.

I figured I had this axe-throwing thing down. I already had visions of a life of a professional axe-thrower in my head.

At the end of the night the scores were tallied for the four-way final battle of the top-scoring first-timers.

My name wasn’t called. My scores of 17, 24 and 18 (out of a possible 64) didn’t quite make the cut.

I sat back and watched as the four newcomer champions took their spots. The crowd cheered, and made a thundering hand drum roll on the wooden tables and benches.

Someone turned the stereo up, and the opening beats of Eye of the Tiger came in at full volume. The final battle to crown the axe-throwing champion began.

They were, of course, first-time axe throwers. More axes flung violently off the back wall and onto the floor, than hit their targets.

Dez was our champion first-timer for the night. And, after being met with handshakes and cheers, he immediately signed up for the regular league.

As for me? I’m tempted.

In the meantime, I have already suggested my husband build us an axe-throwing target in the backyard. I will keep at him.