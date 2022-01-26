The hidden reason people stay too long in toxic relationships

Life with a toxic person is not all bad . At times it can be good, even great , which feels hopeful. Until the cycle begins again, writes Karen Nimmo.

OPINION: You know your partner is bad for you, and you know you should leave. Yet - there’s something holding you back, something you don’t understand.

It’s the hidden reason many people stay too long in toxic relationships or, after they have left, continue to wrestle with the loss of something they knew was unhealthy - even destructive - for them.

People overstay for many reasons. Frequently, it is about wanting to keep a family together, or logistical reasons such as tangled finances or joint property arrangements. Some worry about not having a career or sufficient income to support themselves, or not wanting to lose extended family, shared friends, or pets.

Emotionally, the fear of loneliness can be huge. It’s also common to feel ashamed of a separation or divorce , and how it/they will be seen by others. Or there may be religious or cultural reasons for holding on to the wreckage of a relationship.

Then there’s the trauma bond, the tie that develops out of a repeated cycle of abuse, devaluation, and positive reinforcement. This cycle causes a great deal of confusion because life with a toxic person is not all bad . At times it can be good, even great , which feels hopeful. Until the cycle begins again.

One of the difficulties with trauma bonds is that they lead to another subtle problem, one that people in toxic relationships don’t fully understand until they work through it.

That is the struggle to break up with the future they had envisaged.

Smart, capable people get trapped

I worked with an intelligent, capable woman who struggled with this. She had been in an emotionally abusive relationship for years. Her partner, the father of her sons, was an alcoholic who had repeatedly cheated on her. He was also charismatic and charming; they had had plenty of good times.

But, with her youngest son having left home, she had run out of energy for her partner’s behaviour. She knew it was toxic. She knew he wouldn’t change. His efforts to do better had never lasted, despite her pleas. She had a good career, great friends and the financial means to leave.

Her sister and her friends urged her to take the leap. But every time she got close, she pulled back. “I don’t understand,” she said. “What’s wrong with me?”

The answer was nothing. It was that she had built up a clear vision of herself as a wife, mother and family person. Of living in the beautiful home they had created together, with their offspring visiting, laughter and glasses of wine in the garden as the light faded, on the days and on her life.

It was her bright, clear vision of an ideal future , and she couldn’t bear to give it up.

But she also understood it was just a dream. Her reality was not going to take her into that future. She was living with an angry drunk who had betrayed her many times. When he was sober, and between affairs, they got on well, but those times were few. And dwindling.

It is possible my client’s trauma bond with her partner was stopping her from being able to see another future for herself. In the absence of being able to do that, she clung to what she already knew. (People who experience traumatic events can struggle to have a clear, long-term view of the future - or they will see it as foreshortened - and this can happen in relationships too.)

My client was fully aware of the reality of her situation. She didn’t need help to break up with her partner. Intellectually, she knew he was damaging for her. In her mind she had left him many years earlier. Instead, she needed help with breaking up with her dream, the view of the future she was holding on to, even though she knew it wasn’t going to happen.

She had never been able to see herself as being single, of living somewhere else , even though she was capable of it. When she slowly began to build a picture of what might be possible - where she could live and who she could be - she was able to shift her thinking.

She was able to unhook from her strong bond to her circumstances and see the potential of a different future.

Finally, and best of all, she was able to understand that she was not weak or flawed for staying so long in a damaged relationship.

She could see it had , in some ways , served her well. That there had been many good times. That she didn’t have to hate anyone. That she could still have a great relationship with her children and potential grandkids. That she could heal.

But that it was time, and OK, to let it go.