What can office kitchen etiquette tell you about your workplace?

So, you’ve finally returned to the office, and witnessed some horrific things in the shared work kitchen.

Might a passive-aggressive note to some slovenly colleagues do the trick?

123RF Covid-19 has likely meant people have become rusty about what it takes to get along in a shared space, says Professor Katherine Reynolds.

This was the thinking of one woman I know, who put up signs in the kitchen of her Sydney office the other week, “reminding people that it is a workplace, not a hotel”.

She felt she had no choice. “Yesterday,” she says, “someone left their tuna cans in the kitchen sink. These are grown adults in a workplace, and they would probably rouse on their children if they did the same thing.”

The result? “I witnessed someone going to put a mug in the sink and then saw the sign and put it in the dishwasher instead,” she says. “Mission accomplished.”

Before a pandemic shoved us out of our offices for two years – and into our homes – people encountered the same problems at work.

But Covid-19has likely meant people have become rusty about what it takes to get along in a shared space, says Professor Katherine Reynolds, a social psychologist at the Australian National University.

“They might have picked up other habits in the house, they might have got very familiar with working around people that know them very well, and you know, equally, they might need to renew and relearn what it’s like being in a communal space with colleagues, not family,” she says.

Indeed, recent etiquette breaches – from a handful of people I canvassed on the matter – include: dirty dishes piling up in the sink (leading to people being splashed with muesli debris when they turn on the tap), people neglecting to replenish the coffee bean supply, and a person who brushes their teeth in the office kitchen sink.

MARK SCOWEN Shared spaces at work can lead to etiquette problems.

“My only assumption was that maybe someone was wary of catching Covid in the bathroom space, so they decided the kitchen space was a safer place to clean their teeth,” says Moira Chalk, who saw the sign advising her and her colleagues not to “wash your teeth in the kitchen” in the shared kitchen of her Melbourne office building. (The sign featured a toothbrush in a red circle with a cross through it.)

That didn’t bother Chalk, who works for a wine-barrel supply company, nearly as much as the dirty cups and dishes some of her colleagues continually leave on the sink.

“I blame their mothers,” she says, meaning she thinks this behaviour is the result of negligent parenting.

She’s not the only one who sees a colleague’s kitchen habits as telegraphing a whole lot more than laziness.

“I hate people taking advantage of the cleaners,” says the woman who put up the passive-aggressive note in her office kitchen. “These people are not beneath you, they have jobs to do, too, and one of them isn’t to pick up your dirty food scraps because someone was lazy.”

And this, says Reynolds, is one of the biggest problems with the kitchen etiquette breach boom we appear to be in; kitchen conflict reflects an organisation’s overall level of functionality, or lack thereof.

“I mean, if there’s kitchen rage in an organisation, I think it tells us something, which is not just about the kitchen,” says Reynolds, adding that the more energy workers are spending on policing, or dealing with, their colleagues’ slovenliness, the less energy they have to do their job. “It’s a behavioural indicator of how people are interacting with one another.”

And it’s behaviour that might influence how our bosses see us.

supplied/Stuff Kitchen conflict can reflect an organisation’s overall level of functionality.

“We just, in a way, gossip about them; OK, it’s clear they are not mature yet,” says Karin Saunders, a professor in management at The University of NSW, of the students who she says are often the people leaving the shared kitchen in the business school in disarray. ” They are still in their mother’s place, or their father’s place, you know?”

This is why managers need to establish clear rules – either in a meeting, or with a written agreement – about what the kitchen etiquette expectations are, she says.

“If there are no official rules, then it becomes tricky.”

Meanwhile, we should spare a thought for those who’ve still been unable to return to the office.

“Permanent work from home,” wrote one man on Twitter, responding to my callout for people dealing with office kitchen shenanigans. “Wife keeps leaving me notes about the toilet seat.”