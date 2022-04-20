How to get over an emotional affair

An emotional affair can be hard to identify because, unlike infidelity, which involves sex, there’s no clear line for when it begins.

*Karen Nimmo is a Wellington-based clinical psychologist.

OPINION: A woman I worked with had just ended a two-year emotional affair with a colleague.

Her colleague had moved overseas and they had agreed to cut ties. Each was married with kids; they knew they didn’t have a future together. But it hadn’t stopped them from building the fairy tale in their heads.

Now it was over and she was bereft. Missing him at work. Missing the daily coffee dates. Missing the sweet ping of his text messages. Missing how he made her feel. Missing the easy, but deep, conversation between them. Missing hope for a future that was never going to be.

She couldn’t explain to her husband how badly she was feeling the loss of her colleague. She couldn’t even explain it to herself.

“It never got physical - no sex - so it wasn’t a full-on affair,” she said. “So why am I finding it so hard to let go? Why is this so painful?”

Just good friends?

An emotional affair can be hard to identify because, unlike infidelity, which involves sex, there’s no clear line for when it begins. I love American radio host Ira Glass’ take on it: “You know you’re in trouble when the word ‘just’ appears before the word ‘friends’.”

An emotional affair is a connection that evolves over time. It differs from a friendship in two ways: the relationship involves (1) sexual innuendo and (2) an element of secrecy.

Emotional affairs are increasingly common - some studies suggest up to 35 per cent of women and 45 per cent of men have had emotional affairs - and technology has made it so easy to maintain and nurture them.

Coffee with a colleague can quickly turn into weekend and late-night messaging with the subtext: “I’m thinking about you”.

It usually begins innocently through work or shared interests. But, as the connection deepens, the secrecy and the sexual charge ramp up. So it provides the novelty and thrill of cheating ,without the same level of guilt. Or at least that’s what you tell yourself.

The trouble is, when it ends, it can hurt as badly as any breakup. And it’s hard to garner empathy or support when no-one else understands how deeply you were invested. You have to mourn in secret. My client had found herself crying in the shower. It was a tough place to be.

So here’s some advice for her, and anyone struggling with this painful form of breakup.

* Acknowledge your loss

You can’t go public with your pain but it’s still a breakup , which brings out challenging emotions. It’s important to understand the intensity of your feelings. You have lost an important relationship and it’s OK, and healthy, to grieve for it. Don’t deny or squash your emotions. Go for walks. Take time to be on your own. Create space for your feelings.

* Know it was a fantasy

Emotional affairs are rooted in fantasy, borne of beliefs about what a relationship with this person could be, rather than the reality of scrapping with your partner over who will do the dishes or put out the recycling bin.

Relationships that consist of clandestine text messages and coffees and deep, wistful conversations about the future you’ll never have, are nice but not sustainable. Everyone is (quite) good over coffee.

Remember, the person who seems so interested in you wouldn’t be the same person if you come home to them every night. So gently unhook yourself from fantasyland.

* What did this relationship add to your life?

Many people believe emotional cheating occurs because there’s something missing in their current relationship. Sometimes, yes. But it can also be about the novelty of having someone make you feel more attractive, intriguing, smart, sexy, witty than you have in a while , or ever. Or maybe it allowed you to explore being a different, more risque, version of yourself.

Cody Black Remember, the person who seems so interested in you wouldn’t be the same person if you come home to them every night.

Notice what the relationship brought to you or what need it met in you . It will help you understand why you went there.

Emotional affairs often highlight deficits in existing relationships. They may lead you to question them. If you want to maintain it, turn your thoughts to what is good about it and put your attention there. There is always something good. (Note: If there’s not, that’s information you need to acknowledge and act on.)

* Find ways to fill the space

When you’re struggling emotionally, it can be helpful to have a distraction, a new way of filling the space or bringing more excitement into your life.

Distraction is a bona fide psychological tool. It’s your friend at times like this. So throw yourself into work (not to the point of burnout), a side project or new interest. Something that screams for, and holds, your attention, at least in the short term.

* Be compassionate to yourself

With this type of breakup, you can’t gather your support army. You may not even be able to tell your best friend. So go easy on yourself. Indulge in some healthy pampering. Treat yourself as well as you can. It will hurt but the intensity of the feelings will gradually loosen their grip.