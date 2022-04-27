Blenheim woman to tackle first half-marathon after losing 60kg in a year

Before and after: Toni-Marie Robinson has lost more than 60kg in a year after bariatric surgery.

It’s not that Toni-Marie Robinson “absolutely enjoys” running, she is just happy she can now she is “half the person she was”.

The 50-year-old Marlborough woman has lost more than 60 kilograms in a year after bariatric surgery, sometimes known as gastric sleeve surgery or a gastric bypass.

And she intends to put her best foot forward from now on, starting with the hybrid run-walk circuit at the Saint Clair Vineyard Half Marathon on May 7.

“I won't break any records but the record for me is to do it,” said Robinson, who weighed 134kg before the surgery.

READ MORE:

* Cancer patient runs Chicago Marathon weeks after chemotherapy

* Honey Hireme-Smiler's memorial tribute to Mum: a marathon along the Great Wall of China

* Managing heart condition and needing to 'carry on my life'



“My parents wanted to do it, and they both passed away. So that was something that I decided I will do for them, as well as for me.

“They wanted to retire and go and do things, and they never really got the chance to do it.

“So I've made the decision that I'm going to achieve these things I want to do for myself before it's too late,” Robinson said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Popular Marlborough half-marathon, the Saint Clair Vineyard Half, attracts thousands of runners and walkers each year.

Robinson’s surgery involved reducing the size of the stomach from a sac to a narrow tube, with about 80% of the stomach removed.

“I did it as a tool to lose weight ... and prevent any long-term health issues.

“I want to see my grandkids grow up, and I want to be around with my husband for many years to come, and I had to do something. [And] I want to tick things off, so I can get better and better health wise.

“It is huge mentally to get to that point, you have to be ready.

“You have to change everything, you have to eat healthy, you have to exercise. The surgery is just a tool,” she said.

Robinson said the key to succeed was being prepared well in advance.

“Six months before I had the surgery, I worked on myself, I cleaned out my pantry, I started everything from scratch.

“Food was an addiction for me. I ate just for the sake of eating and because I was bored.

“So now if I am just sitting here doing nothing I will think of other things to do rather than just sitting there thinking about food.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Cutz on Weld customers don’t recognise owner Toni-Marie Robinson if they haven’t been for a while.

Robinson said exercise helped her to “fill that void” and gave her something to focus on rather than food.

She worked out twice a week with a personal trainer.

“I have energy to do a lot of things now

“I haven't got to the point that I would have liked to ... but that's OK, that's the way these sorts of things work sometimes.”

Robinson, who owns Cutz On Weld in Blenheim’s Redwoodtown, said people were struggling to recognise her after the weight loss.

“It's funny. Someone said to me the other day, ‘are you a new person here?’ I said ‘no’. She asked my name, I told her, and she said, ‘No, no, no, Toni was the larger lady’. And I'm like, ‘yep, that was me’.

“Saying that, I was never ashamed of who I was. I certainly enjoy the sight of me now, but I enjoyed myself beforehand as well,” she said.

Robinson had decided to do something exhilarating for every birthday going forward.

“My kids bought me a tandem skydive voucher for my 50th birthday this year, so I will flick that one off.”