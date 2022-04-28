Gwyneth Paltrow needs a menopause mentor. It could be me.

Nicky Pellegrino is a freelance journalist and the author of Don’t Sweat It: How To Make ‘the Change’ a Good One. She is still having hot flushes.

Brace yourselves, Gwyneth Paltrow has entered peri-menopause. As you might expect, the actress-turned-wellness-influencer is taking a businesslike approach to this new phase of her life.

Along with fellow stars of a certain age, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, she has invested in Evernow, a telehealth start-up to guide women through the hormonal storm.

Meanwhile, 49-year-old Paltrow is looking for a mentor to help her navigate the changes that have already set her moods swinging and heart racing.

I am now two years post-menopause, having spent a solid 12 months of that time researching my best-selling book about the midlife transition (Don’t Sweat It: How to Make ‘the Change’ a Good One), so am ideally qualified. The job is practically mine.

The first thing I will mention ever-so-gently to Gwyneth is that menopause doesn’t make her special. Middle-aged women the world over are going through this thing, and it has ever been so.

A couple of hundred years ago menopause was viewed as the decline of life, a time to be dreaded. With our changing bodies, hairier chins and upper lips, we were considered unwomanly viragos.

But the good news, Gwyneth, is that things are changing. Yes, midlife women are still hot, sweaty, angry and hairy in all the wrong places. As our oestrogen roller-coasters up and down and progesterone goes into a swan dive, we may also be itchy, sleepless, achy, anxious, lacking in libido, migraine plagued and foggy-brained. The fat on our bodies is rearranging itself and we can look forward to very soon being dryer down below.

All of this is true. As your mentor I’m not going to sugar-coat it (I know how you feel about sugar). And you can stuff all the jade eggs you like inside your vagina, it is unlikely to help.

What is changing Gwyneth, is attitudes. As your mentor, I hope you are going to be part of that change. Don’t baffle us with pseudo-science. Use your powers for good. Be the aspirational menopausal women we need.

The thing is Gwyneth, every woman’s menopause journey is different. Some will breeze through no problem. Others will miserably experience any number of the 30plus symptoms. Much can be done, but no single treatment or approach is going to work for every woman.

What has changed, Gwyneth, is that instead of suffering (and sweating) in silence, women are now sharing knowledge and asking for help. Some of that is happening on-line – you might want to join the Facebook group Menopause Over Martinis set up by Wellingtonian Sarah Connor. There is a tsunami of books, a chorus of high-profile voices talking openly and honestly, and women in high places making changes in the workforce.

I’m not saying there aren’t problems. Currently a global shortage of HRT (hormone replacement therapy) treatments seems pretty problematic. And women are still battling ageism; the idea that we have lost our currency along with our fertility.

But the important thing is that we are battling, harnessing our menopausal rage and fighting for more science, better treatments and more understanding.

We are going to see our doctors armed with the latest research about the risks and benefits of HRT. And we are becoming aware of our financial clout.

By 2025 there will be over a billion women around the world in menopause and that represents a US$600 billion opportunity for industry. So Gwyneth, you won’t be the only one trying to sell us products and services.

Midlife changes us in ways we never imagine. Sometimes it feels like we’re rebuilding ourselves from the ground up. But by the time we hit this life stage, we have weathered a lot of other storms. You’ve got this, Gwyneth, really you do.