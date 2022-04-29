Histrionic personality disorder: What exactly is the condition Johnny Depp's psychologist says Amber Heard has?

What is histrionic personality disorder? That is this week’s burning question after a forensic psychologist diagnosed actress Amber Heard with two personality disorders during the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Dr Shannon Curry, who was hired by Depp’s legal team, diagnosed Depp’s ex-wife with borderline and histrionic personality disorders.

Jonathan Ernst/AP A forensic psychologist has diagnosed actress Amber Heard with two personality disorders.

Psychologists are careful with diagnosing any personality disorder, primarily because they are hefty labels.

Such a diagnosis can carry a stigma and can have significant implications for a person’s life. There are also documented difficulties with treatment.

So Dr Curry’s diagnosis of Heard is a huge, and potentially controversial call, in a legal battle that has the world’s attention.

This piece is not an opinion on Dr Curry’s diagnosis, nor a commentary on the relationship between Depp and Heard, just a brief dive into personality disorders and what histrionic personality disorder, in particular, is all about.

What is a personality disorder?

Ten personality disorders are recognised and described as psychiatric conditions in the DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders 5th edition.) They tend to show up in adolescence or early adulthood, continue over many years, and can cause significant distress and conflict, impacting relationships, careers and life goals.

I confess when I was training as a clinical psychologist I had difficulty with the concept of “personality disorder”– it didn’t feel right to class another person’s personality as abnormal or “disordered”. But as a working clinician – when you do the hard yards with all sorts of people – you come to see that dysfunctional patterns of behaviour do exist and it’s extremely useful to have an evidence-based classification for unpacking them.

One of the key difficulties is that people with personality disorders are often not aware they have problems – or the extent of them – and that can make them confusing and frustrating to others, including therapists. Relationships – intimate, friendships and collegial – can be fraught.

Brendan Smialowski/AP Dr Shannon Curry’s diagnosis of Amber Heard is a huge, and potentially controversial call, in a legal battle that has the world’s attention.

Of the 10 personality disorders, borderline and narcissistic are arguably the best known – with borderline the most commonly diagnosed. Histrionic PD, although well recognised in psychiatric circles, has a lower profile than borderline. Experts agree, though, there is a significant overlap between the two.

Seduction, attention-seeking and drama

With roots in the term “hysteria”, histrionic PD is characterised by a pervasive pattern of dramatic, attention-seeking behaviour, such as flirting and seduction tactics, emotional outbursts, overt anger and extreme self-focus. People with the condition may over-react, be highly sensitive to criticism and have loose boundaries (be more familiar than appropriate.)

Histrionic PD is estimated to affect 1–3% of the general population (10–15% in clinical settings); it’s more prevalent among women than men. Like any personality disorder, there’s no single cause; research indicates there are a combination of biological, psychological and social elements at play. Early traumatic experiences have been linked, as has high reactivity in children.

Although people with histrionic PD can function at high levels, they can experience significant distress at home, or behind the scenes, and be negatively impacted in their work, relationships and other areas of life.

Brendan Smialowski/AP Clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Shannon Curry, testifies in the courtroom at the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel case.

Here are the key signs of histrionic PD. I’ve compiled these from various clinical sources, including the DSM-5.

It’s important to note that meeting the criteria for a classified personality disorder involves a cluster of signs/symptoms exhibited consistently and chronically (over time), not one or two signs displayed occasionally.

Symptoms must affect the person in two or more of the following four areas: thoughts, emotions, interpersonal functioning and impulse control. Finally, the patterns of behaviour can’t be explained by any other mental disorders, substance use, or medical conditions.

Signs of Histrionic Personality Disorder

· Constantly seeking or demanding reassurance, approval, or praise.

· Inappropriately sexually seductive/provocative in their appearance/behaviour.

· Preoccupation with physical attractiveness and appearance – both their own and in others. Extremely important to be seen as attractive.

· Expresses emotion in exaggerated form; self-centred and low tolerance for “waiting” – seeks immediate gratification.

· Uncomfortable in situations where they can’t be centre of attention and may cause drama to be noticed.

· Emotions and mood can shift rapidly. Emotional expression tends to be superficial and lack sincerity.

· Speech often lacks detail and substance. Used to draw attention rather than to convey meaning.

· Frequently give the impression of “acting.”

· Hypersensitive to criticism.

· Like to believe they are emotionally powerful.

· Crave excitement, are risk-takers.

Jonathan Ernst/AP Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for defamation.

Personality disorders are difficult for those experiencing them, but they can also be hugely challenging for those in their orbit.

If you have a loved one with a personality disorder, it may be useful to see a mental health professional who can help you learn coping skills, set boundaries and practice self-care strategies. Support groups may also be sources of support and information.

As for Depp and Heard, put your opinions aside to spare them a thought. An ugly breakup which brings out the worst in you is devastating for anyone. But it’s next level to do it with the whole world watching.

*Karen Nimmo is a Wellington-based clinical psychologist