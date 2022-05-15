Your irrational fears are a sign of privilege, get over them

Kylie Klein Nixon a senior reporter for Stuff Homed, and an opinion writer. Her topics are social issues, pop culture and life in all its awkward glory.

OPINION: I once had a friend with an irrational fear of getting his little toe caught in the sliding door to his parents' kitchen.

He claimed it was his one and only irrational fear, not to be confused with totally rational fears, like how the hell we were going to pay back our student loans, or whether going to the supermarket would result in an incurable respiratory disease. So, when his folks sold the home a few years later, forever separating his pinkie toe from its nemesis, he declared himself irrational fear free for life. Stick that in your pipe and smoke it, subconscious.

Well, I hate to bum an old pal out, but it seems we are never really free from irrational fears. New ones can rise up from the depths of our subconsciousness at any time, mate. And they seldom make any sense. It's all there in the name - irrational - right?

TIM MARSHALL/UNSPLASH Nothing to fear here, right?

I know this because about six months ago I developed an utterly irrational fear of the deep sea.

Even the ritual of typing the letters f-e-a-r and d-e-e-p s-e-a has me shuddering and snatching my hands away from my from the keys as if I'm going to conjure waves - or God knows what else - out of my keyboard.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/STUFF It's an irrational fear because I live about five minutes from the sea and Wellington Harbour, which I have seen nearly every day for the last 20 years.

I can even get a little shudder out of simply imagining the words.

I prefer the more science-y sounding term thalassophobia, which means the same thing, but doesn't make me feel like there's something slimy and amphibious, with rows and rows of spiked teeth, climbing up my back.

It's an irrational fear because I live about five minutes from the sea and Wellington Harbour, which I have seen nearly every day for the last 20 years, and because I can count the number of times that I have been out in the middle of the ocean on one hand.

Getty Images Thalassophobia is the intense fear of large bodies of water, like the deep sea.

And if I don't count Raukawa Moana/Cook Strait, I can do it with one finger.

In fact, that one finger points to the root of my little irrational panic button: the only time I have really been out on the ocean was when I went whale watching once. We went so far from land we could barely see it.

When the whales came in close, the guide instructed my cousin to dive in. I'm not a very strong swimmer, so I chose to stay on the boat, but I looked down into the crystal clear water and saw... nothing, for miles down. Then the huge craggy head of the whale heaved into view and I felt the bottom fall out of my stomach.

Here was Leviathan, and there was my tiny, tiny cousin paddling around next to it.

At the time I shook it off. It took years for that vision of the abyss to percolate through the cesspool I call a subconscious and bob up, a glob of foetid green algae on the surface of my mind pond, as an actual fear.

It wasn’t until I scrolled over an art installation called Contact, by Japanese art collective Me, which looks like someone has trapped a slice of choppy, stormy ocean in the corner of a well lit gallery, that I realised it might be a thing.

I didn't even see the actual installation, just a picture of it, but that didn't make the solid resin water any less dark and ominous, any less likely to swallow you whole if you got too close to it. It made no sense to react to an image of the sea as if I could feel it lapping at my toes. None, and yet...

What's just as irrational is, like the way you can't stop prodding a sore tooth with your tongue, I sometimes can’t stop myself from testing out just how ooky I actually feel about ole Davy Jones' Locker.

Google images is always happy to help, quickly yielding bowel loosening images of free divers sitting on the lip of some bottomless sea chasm, or happy holiday makers floating carelessly over the gaping maw of Jacob's Well, that supposedly Instagram picturesque submerged thermal vent in Texas.

And a couple of weeks ago, I’d wandered out to the end of a long sea wharf and felt my knees go weak with fear of what was underneath me - miles of nothing.

It made me feel pretty lucky, actually, the way things are in the world, and here at home.

Being afraid of something irrational, of something I won’t ever actually have to worry about, that can't touch me unless I go looking for it, felt like a gift. The privilege of being afraid of nothing.