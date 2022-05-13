Dear fat-shaming woman: Chafing is too good for you

Kylie Klein-Nixon is a senior reporter at Stuff.

OPINION: I know it’s unpleasant to wish ill on someone, but to the woman who shouted abuse at the three wahine Māori walking up Mauao in Mt Maunganui on Thursday: I wish you nothing but chafed nipples and endless tiny pebbles in the big toe of your running shoes, all of your miserable days.

I’d wish worse, but out of respect for Mariah Tutty, Toni-Lee Hawira and Mereana Vaka, who you abused on day one of their fitness challenge, as they walked up a 232-metre maunga, I’ll leave it at that.

As a fat woman, who’s had my fair share of fat shame heaped on me in my life, my blood was boiling when I first read Vaka’s account.

“My first impulse was to meet your violence with some verbal violence of my own.” [File photo]

Now that I’m a little calmer about your pathetic behaviour, I’ve been trying to imagine what kind of person you are. I’m glad to say it’s been tough.

Do you have a family? Are you polite to the person who makes your coffee? Do you…I dunno, park in handicapped spaces to prove a point? Rip the wings off butterflies? Loudly correct people’s spelling?

I’m aware I might be turning you into some kind of Disney villain, but I’ve had some pretty astoundingly crappy things said to me as a fat woman, and yet, no one’s randomly shouted abuse at me for not being thin since I was in primary school.

supplied/Stuff Mariah Tutty, Toni-Lee Hawira and Mereana Vaka were fat-shamed by another woman while walking up Mauao in Mount Maunganui.

You get that that’s the level you were working at there right? The level of a snotty 6-year-old who doesn’t know any better?

I’m guessing you’ve felt a lot of shame in your life - at least, someone taught you that shame is a weapon you can wield to make yourself feel powerful, when deep down inside you are anything but.

Deep down inside you’re just a sad, angry baby. Because only sad, angry babies lash out and want to hurt people as much as your victims hurt. And what do we do with sad, angry babies? We give them a time out.

You need to sit with how my fat sisters responded to your verbal violence. Sit with their grace, vulnerability and compassion, and really acknowledge it.

Instead of rage, they offered kōrero. Instead of pushing you away, they asked you to come closer, to listen and maybe even heal a bit of that shame you’re lugging around with you. Man, that crap has got to be weighing you down more than a few grams of fat ever could.

Their response humbled me, because my first impulse was to meet your violence with some verbal violence of my own. The rage that boiled up in me when I read your words almost demanded it. Guess we’re not that different, as much as you’d hate to think it, you know, because I’m a “fat bitch” and you’re just a… Well, you get my drift.

But, small as you are - and no, I’m not talking about the size of your body - you are not worth it.

You’re not even worth the curse of chafing, besides, you’re already being punished enough: You have to spend 24 hours a day in your own company. I’d rather weigh fifty tonnes than be saddled with that.