Why wellness is about fish 'n' chips too

Rebecca Wadey was a typical 26-year-old “party girl” when she discovered a lump on her breast in 2003.

That lump turned out to be breast cancer, a diagnosis that ultimately led her on a lifelong wellness journey.

The day of her diagnosis, March 26, was a Friday. After getting the news, Wadey, who is the co-founder of Ensemble, a style and culture website owned by Stuff, went on a bender, smoked too many cigarettes, and took a road trip with her boyfriend of six weeks to Rotorua the next day.

On the Sunday, her doctor called to go over the intense treatment process she was about to face, and Wadey says she went into a type of “fight mode”.

She had a mastectomy in early April that year, followed by three months of chemotherapy. Then came radiation and hormone treatment.

“I tried to keep drinking through my chemo because I didn’t want my friends to think I was different, and I didn’t want to change my life too much,” she laughs.

But she also fell in love. Her boyfriend, Ant Timpson, was 36, and she was 26. He helped ground her, she says, and his house provided her with a project in the form of an overgrown garden.

Instead of mornings spent nursing a hangover, she began weeding and planting. Wadey recalls that time in the garden as her first step to managing her mental health through nature.

She describes the relationship with Timpson as a “nice little love story happening in the background” during one of the worst times of her life. The pair are married now, and have two sons, aged 12 and 14.

Supplied/Supplied Rebecca Wadey with her husband, Ant and two children aged 12 and 14.

The health scares continued though. In 2006, symptoms thought to be ovarian cancer, turned out to be endometriosis.

Despite being told she would likely never have children, Wadey fell pregnant with her first child shortly after but, at 36 weeks, blood tests indicated she was “dying of secondary cancer”.

“There was no way I could prove I wasn’t, because you can’t do scans while pregnant. I had to live with that stress during the pregnancy.”

It was not until the birth of her second child that Wadey realised the toll the previous seven years had taken on her mental wellbeing.

“I just needed to figure out how I could live with [all the health scares] without it taking over and consuming me,” she says.

“How do I cope with all the stress and anxiety of what doctors have been telling me, and how do I get control over my body?”

She also knew she would not be the type of person to live on a raw vegan diet, or have a strict vigorous exercise routine.

“I don’t like sweating,” she laughs. “That wasn’t sustainable and that wasn’t realistic.”

Wadey has moved on from her party days, but admits she still loves a nice cocktail with dinner. It tastes amazing. It gets her slightly tipsy, but she wakes up without a hangover. That balance is key, Wadey says.

She is adamant that wellness is “as much about fish and chips at the beach as it is about a green smoothie after yoga”. Her own sojourn to a life of wellness took experimenting and searching, and she says there is no one answer for everyone.

“I like experimenting and finding what works. It might be yoga, or it might be pizza ... for me, it’s definitely nature,” she says.

Learning to control her anxiety has been key. Wadey is prone to overthinking when her body feels “off”.

“I had so many years of doctors poking and prodding me, and telling me there’s something wrong with me, or looking for things wrong with me, that if I feel something wrong, I get quite anxious about it.”

That anxiety is something she has gained control over – partly through hypnotherapy, something she discovered on a health retreat that worked wonders for her.

It may not be for everyone though, she says, explaining that wellness is like a “buffet” – people should take what works and leave what does not.

In 2014, Wadey opened a wellness studio, The Centre, in Auckland. She offered free yoga classes to cancer patients and “lost a lot of money”, before closing the studio a couple of years later.

After that, she and Timpson packed up and moved to Coromandel, where Wadey was able to reconnect with nature and the ocean.

“I didn’t work ... I swam in the ocean every day and I felt amazing, but you can’t do that every day.”

She is quick to point out her privileged position of being able to escape to the ocean or for retreats, but insists wellness does not have to cost. For Wadey herself, being out in nature is the thing that grounds her the most.

“There’s immense white privilege and then there are hippy vibes. Where’s the middle ground?” She insists that middle ground does exist, it just takes some searching to find it.

Wadey loves paddleboarding and yoga. She has been known to combine the two when nobody is watching. She does pilates, and she loves a matcha latte.

As a Coromandel native, she has a strong affiliation with nature and the beach. But her favourite family outing is a trip to Duck Island for ice cream.

“I think what’s missing in wellness for a lot of people is joy,” she says.

Although Wadey knows that living healthy plays a huge role in her physical and mental health, she admits she still has bad days.

“It’s always in the back of your mind. You’re never free of it. You find things to help manage it along the way, but it never really goes away,” she says. “It’s hard to turn it off.”

It is that understanding of the effect of stress and anxiety on her own health, and her methods of regaining control that prompted her to find out how others manage their own wellness and stress, day to day.

In her new column, Well and Truly, which launches next week, Wadey will be speaking to a series of successful people, including Stuff CEO Sinead Boucher and general manager of The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi, Jessica Palalagi.

She hopes by doing so she will gain insights that she hopes “people may find some inspiration from”.

Wadey stresses the column will be very real, and focused on “how people get s… done” on a day-to-day basis, such as sleep routines and stress management.

“It’s not about the airy-fairyness of wellness, it’s about the practicalities.”