The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is over: What does it mean for us?

Heard had a partial victory, however, with the jury finding she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer when he called her allegations a hoax.

Alison Mau is a senior journalist at Stuff and editor of the #metooNZ project.

OPINION: It's tempting to indulge in a little self-origami trying to fathom what the verdict in the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial might mean for New Zealanders.

The answer is, not much – if you're talking about the verdict itself.

The trial was not a criminal trial, a reasonably straightforward determination of guilt or otherwise (something many people seem to either forget or ignore). It was a defamation trial – and defamation trials in the United Statessimply don't work the same way ours do.

There, the onus was always on Depp to prove Heard's claims were untrue, and that she showed actual malice – meaning she knew that what she was writing was false or that she acted with reckless disregard for the truth – in publishing them.

Here, it works the other way around.

Steve Helber/AP Actor Johnny Depp gestures to spectators in court after closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse.

Bah, so much legalese, and so dull! Especially if you've developed a little private addiction to the TikTok "coverage", where content creators have been working night and day to spice the pot with dance-themed memes and conspiracy theories about in-court cocaine use and passages from Matt Damon films.

(Take a second to imagine what it must be like to have billions of people laughing at memes of you weeping as you speak about the most private of horrors.)

READ MORE:

* Amber Heard details alleged sexual assault by Johnny Depp including a 'cavity search' without consent

* Psychologist testifies Amber Heard has PTSD from Johnny Depp's abuse

* The really scary thing about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case

* UK court rejects Johnny Depp bid to appeal Amber Heard 'wife beater' ruling



There are people who I know to be staunch feminists in every other part of their lives who've been chuckling along with each "fun" new take, even if they'd never dream of posting the hashtag #JusticeforJohnnyDepp.

Of course, no-one apart from the conspiracy theorists wants to admit social media has been their main source of information about the case – how shallow would that make you? And how shameful would it be to realise that even that content has been manipulated by paid players on the conservative right?

Evelyn Hockstein/AP Actor Amber Heard waits before the verdict was read at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on June 1, 2022.

Nope, it's not the verdict by a jury in a court in a far-away county​ chosen by Depp for its complicated anti-SLAPP​ laws (who's got time to look those up when there's a meme to jump on?) that will resonate here in New Zealand. It's the stateless and borderless reach of the social media coverage, stoked by those who've been waiting for a hook to hang their #metoo backlash properly on, and soaked up by a generation of young people who may innocently use it to shape their views on gendered violence.

Most agree the trial has been an ugly, vicious airing of a broken relationship where violence was alleged by both parties. That has ignited a simmering debate on the statistics of domestic violence – as if this (men's violence towards women) equals that (women's violence towards men).

Craig Hudson/AP Supporters of both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard rally outside the Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022.

What the statistics actually say is much more nuanced. Super-studies on women as perpetrators of violence show the prevalence is close to even – but the kind of violence, and the effect on the victim, differs significantly.

Women's violence is much more likely to be motivated by fear and self-defence, and women are much more likely to be injured by a violent partner, which leads to greater physical and psychological harm.

But there was little room for nuance either on social media or in that courtroom.

You are either the perfect victim or no victim at all. And so it was for Heard, who was regularly upset and, like many trauma victims, was occasionally unable to recount facts in a linear fashion. In the wash-up, legal experts are saying her case faltered because she came across as less credible – and because he is the bigger star.

Both Heard and Depp, who were suing each other in this case, were set a high bar by US defamation laws. Depp appears to have cleared that with relative ease, apart from the $US2 million the jury gave Heard for proving one of her claims.

You might be thinking, as I am, thank goodness it's over and this ghoulish spectacle will no longer be popping up on our devices every day.

The void will be filled by other (hopefully more wholesome) content, and that will be consumed by a generation I reckon is pretty awesome, generally speaking.

Here's hoping when they think about forming relationships, our rangatahi can put Depp v Heard into proper perspective.

Where to get help for domestic violence

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

0800 733 843 (females only) Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)

Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women) 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor. Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7. What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily. Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.