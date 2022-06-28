'Don't judge yourself here': Bollywood dance class a bright haven for women

Bollywood dance instructor Tanushree BaruaGupta says her weekly dance classes offer more than rhythm and dance. It's also a place to socialise and have fun.

A jubilant beat and a need for levity are the lure for a group of women shaking off their stresses, and bonding through dance and diversity.

Though the sound reverberating from the Rangiora Community Centre in Palmerston North is buoyant and infectious, the experiences within are far from frivolous.

The Bollywood dance classes at Tanushree BaruaGupta’s​ Shree Dance Academy are both an escape and an embrace.

“After my doctorate it was a way to unwind and learn something without being criticised,” said Fathimath Rifshana, 40, who has attended the classes for four years.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Shama Simons, 16, attends the classes with her auntie, and enjoys being able to connect with her Indian culture.

Originally from the Maldives, she found studying for so long towards her PhD brought much scrutiny and stress.

The Bollywood dance class provided a space where she could “improve on so many things in my own time”.

Shree is the Hindu goddess of prosperity, good luck and happiness; states of being and mind the dance classes have both celebrated and conjured for the past nine year.

Being a good dancer is not part of the criteria, but a love of togetherness and a collaborative spirit are.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Instructor Tanushree BaruaGupta embraces all women who attend the classes. “We come to connect and to dance. No-one is judging.”

A blend of classical and folk movements are choreographed to Bollywood music.

“Classical dance form is all about stories,” said BaruaGupta. “Not only religious stories and mythological characters, but [it can be] thinking about your loved ones. Thinking about your husband who has gone to war.

“It has way more essence than just doing hip hop to a Bollywood movie song.”

The sessions cater for all ranges and abilities, crossing cultural spheres and an impressive range of ages, comprising about 20 women aged 16 to 65.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Laughter, fun and friendship, crossing a range of cultures and ages, are at the heart of the group.

Some are there just for fun while others take their passion for dance to regional events such as Diwali and the Palmerston North Festival of Cultures.

Bipana Kalikote, 20, who came to New Zealand as a refugee from Bhutan, always wanted to be a dancer.

She has attended the classes for six years and BaruaGupta always “pushes you to be what you want to be”.

Kalikote said she learnt something new every class, and after an hour of dancing all her stresses were gone.

“If you want to be a dancer I feel that coming here is the best choice, nobody laughs at you, everybody just supports you, they have your back.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Many of the women find the Bollywood dance classes are a great way to shake off life’s stresses.

Shama Simons, 16 comes along with her aunt Megan Norris, 47.

Simons was born in India and adopted by her New Zealand family when she was eight years old.

“I've been dancing in India since I was four years old. It's my kind of thing. It’s like bringing my culture back. You flow with music and feeling.”

Her younger sister Minu, also adopted from India, attends the Wednesday class.

Norris started attending five years ago when she took over the dance class drop-offs.

“I love it. I’m the taxi as well, which means I can’t opt out, and I never regret it when I turn up.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Shama Simons, 16, has been attending the classes since she came to New Zealand from India.

Norris said she loved the multicultural aspect of the group.

“It does really remind you what a multicultural community we belong to. And there’s great food. We do our celebrations and we bring a plate.

“We had food for Eid [the end of Ramadan], and birthdays. We find reasons.”

CARLY THOMAS/STUFF Tanushree Gupta runs an Indian dance academy in Palmerston North. (First published April, 2018)

Theresa Wheeler, 58, tagged along with a friend eight years ago, thinking it was a belly dancing class, but was then relieved to discover her mistake.

“Dance of the seven veils? I think we’d need 17 just to make it safe,” she said, laughing.

Wheeler comes for the “wonderful people” and the loud music.

She had stopped attending at times due to personal reasons, but BaruaGupta would visit her at home and tell her she had one week off. She had to be back the next week because the group needed her.

“That was really lovely,” Wheeler said. “There’s a big range in ages and abilities, but everyone is patient, kind, caring and supportive.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A group of about 20 women comprise the class, coming together every Monday.

Other women spoke about the companionship, exercise, and how they loved that the style of dancing was more than “just for show”, because stories and emotion were central to the choreography.

But most of all it was a chance to relax and simply have fun.

“I keep telling everyone don't judge yourself here,” said BaruaGupta. “We come to connect and to dance. No-one is judging.”

A food safety microbiologist by day, the classes are also her opportunity to relax.

“Whatever stress I have in my life, this is the place I forget about everything that’s happening. All the negative thoughts I have, or any of the stress I have, it's all gone.”

The dance classes are on Monday evenings for adults, and Wednesday for children. The group can be contacted via the Shree Bollywood Dance Facebook page.