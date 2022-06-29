How do doctors look after themselves in a pandemic?

General surgeon Eletha Taylor says it’s natural to carry some of the emotional load of caring for our patients home with us. But to stay well, she needs to managing this load.

Working in the health profession, it has not been easy for general surgeon Eletha Taylor to look after herself during the pandemic. But it is still important to do so, she tells Rebecca Wadey in this week’s Well & Truly.

General surgeon Eletha Taylor specialises in the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. She works in public practice at Auckland Hospital, in private practice at Breast Associates, and is on the medical advisory committee for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Taylor is a strong advocate for the importance of actively managing the stresses of her job.

“I remember I was a very junior doctor and was like, ‘I don’t feel great, what’s going on’,” she said.

“As I’ve got further along, I’ve realised it's probably not just me. But I’m not the kind of person who can compartmentalise that much and expect I’m going to be functioning by the end of it.”

She shares how she manages the balance.

Do you have set work/life boundaries, or do they merge?

I would like to be better at it but in reality, with what I do, it is next to impossible. There are many times that I need to be contactable to take questions about my patients outside my normal hours.

I think it’s only natural to carry some (or a lot) of the emotional load of caring for our patients home with us. However, to keep myself functioning well, I do need to work at managing this.

What do you have for breakfast?

I used to be very bad at eating breakfast. I think I missed it as a meal for about 20 years. After having my son, I wanted to role0model better behaviours, so I saw a dietician.

The challenge for me is not making it too complex, then I can more realistically stick to it. I tend to have one of three things, muesli with some yoghurt and fruit, scrambled eggs or oatmeal. Sometimes I fall off “the breakfast wagon”. I do know I feel better when I prioritise it, though.

Do you have an exercise routine?

I hate exercise. I’m physically active in the sense that I run around, but I’m not a person who enjoys going to the gym. The one thing I’m committed to is reformer pilates. I find it good for the mind as well as for the body, and almost meditative at times. The challenge is fitting classes around my work schedule and family commitments.

Do you use supplements?

At the moment I’m taking a magnesium supplement (intermittently), and The Beauty Chef Glow.

What pillar of life causes you the most stress?

Work probably causes the most stress, but family can certainly contribute. I have a busy home life as well, and I often feel that I have many balls in the air and conflicting demands.

And what do you do to manage it?

When you read in the media about burnout and wellbeing, and comments about how medical professionals are not very good at looking after themselves, that is absolutely true.

There needs to be a culture shift away from being superhuman, and sucking it all up. And acknowledging you are better at your job if you are a human being, which means you have to give yourself time and space to process things.

I see a psychologist a few times a year. As a doctor, I can spend all day every day telling women they have cancer, and dealing with some pretty awful stuff, and there's not even a hint of an external suggestion that seeing someone to process it is something that we should be doing.

I also try to pamper myself with massages and facials as part of this. That was nearly impossible over the past couple of years with Covid, which has contributed to the challenge that everyone working in healthcare has experienced.

What time do you go to bed at night?

Anywhere from 9.30pm to 11pm. As a general rule, I sleep pretty soundly. One of the signs for me that I'm getting stressed is when my sleep is disrupted.

What do you do in the final hour before bed?

I love books, I'm a pretty voracious reader. I'll often have a warm bath before bed too.

What do you spend on your wellbeing?

I spend way too much at Mecca Cosmetica. I also have pretty regular physio and massage sessions. I buy packs of 10 sessions at KCore Pilates and, in the past year, I have started having monthly facials at Skintopia. It’s time that’s just for me. I think that's a big component of it. I have been to Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat, and I desperately want to go there again.

How do you deal with the stress of failure?

It's challenging, particularly in my line of work. I have an excellent group of colleagues at work I often draw on for support. I also find talking through challenges with my psychologist helpful.

What is your favourite free stress-buster?

I've taken up knitting and recently added some embroidery into the mix. Many years ago, my grandmother taught me to cast on, and to purl, then I taught myself to do everything on YouTube. I get out of control and spend huge sums of money on it.

I'll embroider and I'll listen to a podcast in the background. But it has to be really nice yarn.

And it has nothing to do with the end product. I've now got all these things that I've embroidered – I'm not a person who is going to hang embroidery on the wall. That's not my aesthetic.

What has been the biggest change you have made when it comes to looking after your health, and mental health and wellbeing?

It sounds obvious, but the biggest change I have made is recognising that I don't have to be superhuman and absorb everything thrown at me.

I'm lucky that I'm in a position to “outsource” lots of aspects of life. Allowing myself permission to do this has been important and recognising that I can't do my job at work, or be a good partner and mum, if I don't spend some time looking after me too.

*What is Well & Truly?

Although wellness has become a loaded buzzword, and one that is linked to feeling “less than” to keep us on the hamster wheel of buying, we still want to feel good. Enter Well & Truly, a column that treats wellness as a buffet that caters to all, rather than a set menu – leave what you don’t like, take what appeals and come back for seconds for the things that work for you.