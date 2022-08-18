Picky eating as an adult may be more than just being fussy

Amy Cunningham, 42, does not like the foods on her plate touching and has to separate them before she starts eating.

If someone starts eating a banana in front of 46-year-old Ross, he will make a quick exit.

“I’d probably throw up, or gag or at least I’d leave the room,” says the Aucklander, who did not want his last name used.

“Bananas really get me. There’s a textural thing, and a smell thing, but, honestly, I also hated school, and everyone I hated at school always ate bananas, [but]I don’t know the cause of it.”

“Fruit has been a recurring problem throughout my life.”

READ MORE:

* The ex-couples who share custody of their pets

* 'Even mayonnaise isn’t immune': Popular Best Foods mayo gets a price hike

* Why do some people walk their cats on leashes?



Although Ross eats blueberries these days, the seeds and furry texture of raspberries are still an issue, as is barbecued food, especially steak, and sandwiches have also spent time on his no-go list.

He has acid reflux and digestive issues, which makes his no-go food list even longer, but he was also recently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and, according to clinical nutritionist Cliff Harvey, conditions such as ASD, ADHD and the eating disorder orthorexia are often behind severe food aversions in adults.

Supplied Chicken nuggets and salad greens is a go-to meal for Ross, who has autism.

Sensory issues mean people with ASD often cannot tolerate certain textures or tastes. Many also do not adapt well to changes in routine. So when it comes to food, meals can consist of a limited number of "safe" foods.

Harvey also sees plenty of clients who are pickers eaters because they have an underlying eating disorder, such as othorexia, when people avoid unhealthy or “bad” food groups, and avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), when people avoid certain food because of fears such as choking, or an aversion to smell or taste, or a general disinterest in food.

In some cases, this can cause malnutrition or things like scurvy and protein deficiencies, Harvey says.

“That does impact people’s quality of life. It drastically reduces what they’re prepared to do, and where they can go.”

David White Nutritionist Cliff Harvey says picky eating can reduce a person’s quality of life.

Before his diagnosis, social events could be “really problematic” for Ross. Meals out were rarely simple, and often embarrassing.

“I hated going to dinner if I didn’t know what was there – having to list everything you don’t like gets really exhausting.”

Even on the milder end of the picky-eating spectrum, Harvey says there is usually a root cause, whether its past trauma or a person’s upbringing.

“Let's say there was pasta around when a traumatic event occurred, the person may [subconsciously] develop a problem with that food,” he says.

Aucklander Amy Cunningham, 42, does not have ASD, but she does notice similarities between her food aversions and those of her son’s, who is on the spectrum.

“I don’t like my food touching, for one thing,” she says, adding that she has to separate the different foods on her plate before she starts eating.

Cunningham will not eat parsnip, most red meats, seafood, chicken skin, many vegetables, including silverbeet or Brussels sprouts. She will not touch bananas because of their texture.

Forty-one-year-old Brenda, who also did not want her last name used, says she believes her upbringing led caused her to become a picky eater as an adult.

She had disordered eating as a teenager, and still has control issues, but has traced her fussiness back to growing up when her parents disliked numerous foods and so they never ate them.

Pumpkin, courgettes, capsicum and mashed kumara or potato are off the menu. Brenda, who lives in Northland, will not eat lamb because it shares the name with a baby animal. “If beef was called cow I would not eat it,” she says.

No seafood except fish will touch her plate, and neither will mayonnaise, vinegar and creamy pasta-dishes. “And everything about a sausage sizzle is wrong.”

Supplied Because of her picky eating, the contents of Brenda's fridge is always sparse.

“My parents didn’t like those foods, so they didn’t buy it because they didn’t have extra money to experiment on us.”

As a result, Brenda did not try many of these “gross” foods until she was in her 30s.

“It was automatic,” she says. “Ew, yuck, I don’t like it, but them someone would [point out] I had never tried it.”

“I don’t know if it’s my brain telling me that’s gross, or if it’s my taste buds telling me it’s gross.”

But is picky eating really an issue? Harvey says it all depends on whether it affects a person’s quality of life.

“Things aren't a problem unless they're a problem, right? So if people are picky eaters, and it doesn't affect their health and quality of life, who cares?”

Brenda is healthy and happy, but her picky eating can come into play at work. Kai is a significant part of day-to-day life at her job. She sometimes finds excuses to miss lunches together with staff and is also very aware of not wanting to offend anyone.

“It’s rude not to eat it,” she says.

“I [sometimes] keep having the tiniest amount, and at some stage you can maybe put it aside somewhere when nobody is looking.”

Harvey says added stress can make things worse when it comes to food avoidance.

“If we’re highly stressed then we become more hyper-vigilant and things can bother us to the point of distraction,” he says adding he, himself, can be that way with foods he does not like.

“If I were in a state where I was hyper-obsessive about things it would probably exacerbate that feeling of distaste, where it would be unconscionable to have it.”

As for Ross? If you were to serve him fruit and sandwiches, he would have to bow out.

“The sandwiches I might suffer through, the fruit I couldn’t do. I honestly couldn’t.”

His ASD diagnosis has made his life of picky eating make sense now, though. And he is making headway to discovering what works with both the ASD and acid reflux.

“I’m got some pretty unhealthy food patterns that I’m trying to unpick right now,” he says.