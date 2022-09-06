How Ārepa co-founder Zac Robinson manages stressed employees and his own vices

Zac Robinson, the co-founder and co-CEO of Ārepa, a ‘brainfood’ technology company known for their brain drink.

While ‘wellness’ has become a loaded buzzword in recent years, and one that is linked to feeling ‘less than’ to keep us on the hamster wheel of buying, we all still want to feel good. Enter Well and Truly, a weekly column that believes wellness should be a buffet that caters to all rather than a set menu – leave what you don’t like, take what appeals and come back for seconds for the things that work for you.

Zac Robinson, the co-founder and co-CEO of Ārepa, a ‘brainfood’ technology company known for their brain drink, knows that it’s important he and business partner Angus Brown walk the talk in terms of looking after their personal health as much as the health of their thriving business (Ārepa exports their NZ made products globally). This has been easier said than done since the arrival of his first child five months ago. “I’m sure other new parents will understand the struggle!”

Zac was working as a junior designer in Sydney when Angus suggested starting the business. “I was dealing with anxiety of the job, the pressures and stress. I was like, that's something I need. And if I need it, there's going to be other people out there that need it too”.

The way Zac tells it there was huge opportunity for brain nootropics in the market. “When we started 10 years ago people didn't think about their brain. It was more about hair, skin, nails. Heart health, maybe, but the brain was the most neglected organ.”

Herewith his wellbeing insight.

Do you have set work/life boundaries or do they merge?

More like guidelines than rigid rules. The big goal of my day is to make sure I'm home in time for the evening/bedtime routine for my five-month-old son.

What time do you wake up?

Most mornings at 7am, but these days it’s all dictated by the little one.

What do you have for breakfast?

Normally avocado toast at the office, yes I'm a millennial (but I do get the avocados for free).

Brent Hofacker/123rf Robinson’s breakfast of choice: Avocado toast.

Do you have an exercise routine?

I used to have a more diverse exercise routine pre-baby life, but since we had him my latest weekly routine is to run 2-3 times a week when I get a chance, usually at lunchtime with my dog Bronte, who I also bring to the office, and sometimes other Ārepa team members join too.

I find it’s great to clear the head and break up the day. I also try to go to our Ārepa x FAT HIIT classes on Thursday mornings, which the public is welcome to come to too.

Do you use supplements?

Ārepa capsules and our brain drinks most days, they help keep me calm and focused, and I know they’re also helping my long term brain health, which is really important to me.

Whose advice/influence do you genuinely value and listen to when it comes to wellbeing and taking care of yourself?

There's no guru or any one person that I follow.

But there’s a network of friends; people I know who are living or have gone through a similar path that I'm going down; having a family and running a high-growth start-up business. People who have been there, done that, often have the best advice.

What pillar of life causes you the most stress?

I would say it's the tension between work and family. Having to work when I would rather be with family.

And what do you do to manage it?

I'm still figuring this out!

What do you do in the final hour before bed?

I do things like turn lights down low, try to stay off my phone and journal to keep my brain sane. And I know it’s not the best solution, but sometimes I do watch some light-hearted TV to help switch off. You’ve got to have your vices, right?

What do you spend on your wellbeing?

Very little at the moment except for the equipment needed, like running shoes. I’ll have to get a gym membership again soon.

Last year I had the privilege of joining other like-minded young business people at the Aro Hā retreat in Queenstown. I’ll admit it was a pricey activity, however if anyone has the opportunity to go, I would highly recommend it. It changed my perspective on health and wellbeing and I came back completely refreshed.

After a week of hiking, yoga, a plant-based diet with no caffeine and no sugar, hot-cold therapy and some inward focus, I was able to prioritise what’s important to me and make changes to the way I live that I still live by, and I still don’t drink caffeine to this day!

Tell me about your poop

I take psyllium husk, which keeps it on schedule.

How do you deal with the stress of failure?

I come from a product design background, so I remind myself when something fails, I know I am closer to getting it right.

And how do you deal with stressed employees, colleagues?

Mental health is No1 for our company, as supporting mental health is a core offering of our products, so we can’t talk the talk without walking the walk ourselves!

We often remind the team that if they feel stressed or overwhelmed, to speak up so we can help manage workloads, and we will encourage them to take an afternoon off or a few mental health days.

Kevin Jiner “When you're actually surfing along the wave, you can't think about anything else but that wave, it’s the most present you can be.”

Favourite free stress-buster?

Literally anything in nature. Surfing - when you're actually surfing along the wave, you can't think about anything else but that wave, it’s the most present you can be. I used to do a lot of rock climbing as well and it's the same thing - you can't think about work while you're hanging upside down and focusing on not falling.

Longer, trail runs in the bush in particular. I run on the road a lot, but I'm happier running up a muddy hill in the bush. I think it's about focusing on those single moments, so that you're not focusing on everything else that's going on in your day.

What’s been the biggest change you’ve made when it comes to looking after your health and mental health and wellbeing?

Identifying warning signs early. If I have been having a hectic few weeks, I ensure I'm still exercising and eating well and schedule some time away.