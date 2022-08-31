What really is the iconic red birthmark on Mikhail Gorbachev's forehead?

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s signature red birthmark on his forehead has often been talked about.

Gorbachev, who steered the Soviet breakup, died this morning (NZ time) aged 91. He is remembered for unleashing a series of major changes in the USSR, which later collapsed.

He was also well known for his unusual birthmark, a port wine stain which is caused by a malformation of blood vessels and appears either as a flat or slightly bumpy reddish-purplish discoloration of the skin.

These type of birthmarks are usually present from birth.

Heribert Proepper/AP Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, talks with former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the start of a news conference in 2004.

“Port wine stains usually last for life, although they may fade a little,” said Dr Jay Siwek, vice-chair and a professor in the department of family medicine at Georgetown University in the US in a 1987 piece for The Washington Post.

These port wine stains most often affect the face, head and neck but may also appear on abdomen, legs or arms, explains healthline.com

Although this type of birthmark does not require any treatment, some people choose to have them faded for cosmetic reasons.

Out of the various treatments tried over the years such as freezing, surgery, radiation and tattooing, laser therapy is said to be the most successful in removing the port wine stains.

According to Mount Sinai Healthcare in New York, US, “it is the only method that can destroy the tiny blood vessels in the skin without causing much damage to the skin. The exact type of laser used depends on the person's age, skin type and particular port-wine stain”.

Most of the time port wine stains are simple birthmark and do not cause any complications.

However, according to rarediseases.org, these stains can lead to a rare vascular disorder called Sturge-Weber syndrome and can also develop into an eye condition called glaucoma if it is located near the eyes.

According to Siwek, “these birthmarks generally get larger during the first 6 to 12 months of life. After that, they gradually clear, usually from the centre outward. Most disappear in early childhood, so treatment – with surgery or lasers – is usually not needed”.