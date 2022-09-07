Our most complained about ads, period

Two of New Zealand’s most complained about commercials were about period products.

We’ve all seen the ad "wear, bleed, wash, repeat".

The period underwear jingle that gets stuck in your head is also the Advertising Standards Authority’s most complained about ad of 2021 – with second on the list being another period ad.

The complaints keep coming in, a year on, despite a growing movement to normalise the previously taboo subject of periods.

Experts say society has come a long way, but there will always be a small group of people wanting to police periods.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff One Day Video shot and promoted an ad for Vitals period products which was banned from LinkedIn due to "inappropriate or offensive languages or images".

“There has been so much shame and stigma attached to periods for generations, and it shouldn’t be there,” advocate Jacinta Gulasekharam​ said.

“This just shows we’ve still got a long way to go in terms of education.”

The most complained about ads were Libra’s Period Proof Undies, which received 22 complaints last year, and an ad for AWWA’s period proof underwear which received eight complaints.

Both ads were found not to have breached advertising standards in New Zealand, yet ASA has received 16 more complaints about the Libra ad this year.

Gulasekharam thinks the spike in complaints is an example of two worlds colliding, where some people still consider underwear as an “intimate garment” and others are open-minded.

The complainants’ biggest concerns were that the ads were offensive – especially if seen during dinner time –and that Libra’s ad showing an image of a woman wringing out her period underwear, washing away red, bloody water, was too graphic.

One was also concerned about the use of the words “vagina” and “discharge” saying it was inappropriate viewing for children who were watching television after 8pm.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Jacinta Gulasekharam is the co-founder of Dignity – a period poverty advocacy group.

Another described the ad as disgusting and asked what other bodily fluids would be next.

But marketing expert and gender equality champion Angela Meyer​ said it makes sense to have a product ad near dinner time as this is when “the biggest number of eyeballs” are consuming television.

“I do not think there is any problem selling period undies at dinner time.

“How is this any different from a Farmers ad selling underwear on sale at its store?”

While there may always be a few against the progression of period commercials, they have come a long way.

In the ‘80s there were little to no ads about periods – except for a progressive ad by Courtney Cox in 1983.

Things then took a step backwards in the ‘90s and early 2000s with the male perspective dominating the charts, Meyers said.

This led to comedy classics such as the husband who patched up his waterbed with a pad, a guy who wasted a whole box of tampons to use as toys for a pet kitten and an ad comparing the female anatomy to a beaver.

There was also the boyfriend who stuck pads all over his body pretending to be a superhero.

“Pad man was iconic,” Gulasekharam said.

As co-founder of Dignity – a period poverty advocacy group that lobbied to make period products free in schools – she said the ad used to get brought up in conversations with schools.

LAWRENCE SMITH Dr Angela Meyer is the co-founder and director of Project Gender.

“Staff were concerned that if period products were readily available the boys might run around with pads on their arms, but that’s not the case at all. It actually just brings men into the conversation.”

Meyer, however, disagrees.

She is all for normalising periods, but said these ads are “ridiculous” and are an example of a historically male-dominated industry.

“It just sounds like a whole bunch of dudes got together and thought they were funny,” Meyer said.

Up until recently about 3% of creative directors were women, but that’s all starting to change, she said.

This has given new companies in particular the lead to begin breaking down boundaries of what period ads have previously offered, she said.

Phrases such as “feminine hygiene products” have been removed from ads and blue dye used to show absorption has been replaced with something more realistic – red dye.

Humour has also been replaced with information and diversity.

Creators also understand women are “powerful consumers”, with 80% of all purchase decisions being made by women, she said

“We are not niche any more.

“We actually control the economy and businesses that are wise to that and actually understand that are not only doing a great thing by trying to elevate gender equality, but they are also making a ton of money.

With commercials now up with the times, Gulasekharam said the focus should be on education.

“We are past the days when people would hide tampons up their sleeves – people need and want to understand what products are available.

“There are so many choices on period products, whether that be organic pads and tampons or menstrual cups and period underwear.

“We need more information on how to safely use these products and what ones work best for whom.”