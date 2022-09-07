How live action role play changed the lives of these New Zealanders

It wouldn't look out of place on a Game of Thrones set, but live action role-play (LARP) has helped a group of Kiwis lose weight, cure social anxiety, and fight depression.

The LARPing community improvises scripts together over a weekend, donning costumes and playing out fictional scenarios with new identities.

Featured in a new Someday Stories documentary (watch above), LARPer Turoa Maxwell Nicholson, 41, described it as “theatre sports with armour and swords”.

But for many LARPers, the games are more than just escapism – they are a portal to a new personality, a way of tapping into more socially confident parts of their personality that remain out of reach in the “real world”.

Kemys Tuubs, 28, is an apprentice electrician and has been LARPing for nine years. When he discovered table-top role playing games at University of Auckland, he felt he had found his people.

“LARPing can take the form of anything from a fantasy world, to a cyberpunk city, to a modern-day espionage – it’s all about what kind of story you want to tell,” Tubbs said.

Someday Stories Kemys Tubbs shares his love of LARPing in a new documentary, crediting his weight loss to the game.

Tubbs was diagnosed with Tourette’s at 4. He was bullied at high school and found the school didn’t know how to support his condition.

“The LARP community was very accommodating to me when I began. I didn’t know whether it would be an annoyance or a hindrance, and they were completely accepting of it.”

At University of Auckland’s role-playing games, Tubbs also met his girlfriend, Juniper Zhou, a medical receptionist who found she was more comfortable in the world of LARPing than in the “real world”.

“When I LARP, I feel like I am playing a different aspect of myself,” said 25-year-old Zhou.

someday stories Juniper Zhou in character during a weekend of LARPing.

Tubbs brought Zhou along to her first event and said, seven years later, that the pair “have been LARPing together ever since”.

The pair find LARPing events all around Auckland, from campgrounds to public parks – where you’ll find them decked out in some impressive costumes.

“The costume bill depends on how much you’re willing to invest,” Tubbs said. “You can find costumes from Xena and Hercules on TradeMe – or you can find amazing things in antique shops.”

By gaining the confidence to communicate and express themselves while LARPing, the players found they could bring these skills across with them to day-to-day life.

Someday stories Juniper Zhou and others embrace their roles in a weekend spent LARPing.

“I got to learn better social skills, I got to learn eye contact, it’s even helped me to learn how to negotiate,” said Zhou.

Zhou and Tubbs use LARPing to explore their identities, overcoming mental and social barriers by creating a place they belong and feel free.

For Nicholson, LARPing for the last decade has helped him combat depression.

“When I first started LARPing I was severely overweight, I was 120kg. I had largely been eating out of depression. The introduction of it changed my life’s trajectory.”

someday stories Turoa Maxwell Nicholson and Juniper Zhou spend their weekends LARPing.

“Pretending that you're somebody else for a whole weekend really helps shut the voice up in the back of my head, and it lasts for a while as well,” Nicholson said.

“You always get to look back, like, ‘It was amazing for a weekend’.

“You can’t put a price on that.”