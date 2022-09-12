'What I Eat in a Day': A warning about TikTok's most popular trend

Over 13 billion eyeballs are looking at #whatIeatinaday on TikTok.

Warning: This story talks about disordered eating.

“What I Eat in a Day” videos have racked up over 13 billion views on TikTok – but their enormous reach could pose huge dangers to the eating habits of young viewers.

Adopted in the early days of the pandemic, the videos are an extension of diet culture – they encourage unrealistic expectations, and psychologists have raised the alarm about their harmful messaging.

123rf Younger and younger people are presenting with eating disorders.

“We need to ditch the diet culture that we live in if we’re going to protect our young people,” said Dr Marion Roberts, Director & Clinical Psychologist at Nurture Psychology and Senior Lecturer at the University of Auckland.

“What diet culture does is invalidate your own body signals, so we stop listening to our own body when it comes to our food intake, and we start doing what the external culture’s rules tell us.

Dr Roberts is concerned that the trend suggests unnecessary diet modifications – the kinds that can lead to disordered eating.

“This diet culture and social media culture that we live in, we see that that has ramped things up; in my own experience as a clinical psychologist, we are seeing eating disorders like anorexia nervosa present younger and younger and younger – 11 and 12-year-olds.

“My hope would be that they have no idea what diet culture is yet, at that age.”

“Any kind of dieting other than diet modifications indicated for a medical condition – if you have coeliacs for example – can end up in trouble as it’s a key risk factor for an eating disorder.”

The “What I Eat in a Day” trend features shots of slim bodies and small quantities of food, often accompanied by the counting of calories per serving (and a top 40 pop song), beaming the age-old messages of the diet industry directly into the screens of young people.

“In particular for younger people, we know that dieting is one of the biggest predictors for an eating disorder. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health problem.”

As a healthy riposte to the “What I Eat in a Day” influencers, body-positive accounts are creating their own TikToks in a subtle subversion of the trend, titled “What I eat in a day of intuitive eating” or “What I eat in a day as a fat person, realistically”.

Increasingly, the demand on services for young people with eating disorders is huge in New Zealand, and the system cannot keep up.

“It’s all cultures, all genders, all ages and it leads to death – it’s simply not acceptable,” Dr Roberts said.

“We can’t increase capacity to meet demand, it’s so disappointing for service users and clinicians. We always want to intervene straight away, and we know early intervention is absolutely key.”

unsplash Dr Roberts is concerned that the trend suggests unnecessary diet modifications.

The videos promote dieting for dieting’s sake, and their subtle messaging contributes to misjudged ideas of what is healthy eating, Dr Roberts says

“It makes it more difficult to know what the right thing is to do. There is no right way to eat.”

TikTok said in a news release that their policy is to remove any content “promoting or glorifying eating disorders… and develop creative ways to advocate for our community”.

Parents, family members or friends of those exhibiting signals of disordered eating still have to be vigilant, as Dr Roberts suggests that the most important step to preventing eating disorders is “early intervention”.

“If they have a young person that’s struggling, it’s great to reach out for help proactively. The earlier we get onto these things, the faster and the better the outcome.”

Where to get help for an eating disorder