Ramsay Hunt syndrome: A Kiwi woman's experience with the condition Justin Bieber is battling

When Cantabrian Cynthia Cross developed a severe case of Ramsay Hunt syndrome it was “totally devastating”.

Ramsay Hunt affects an estimated 5 in 100,000 people, according to DermNet NZ. The disease was so rare, Cross said, that despite working at a medical centre, none of the nine doctors she worked with had ever seen it before.

“You hear of the odd person who will know someone that has had it and, you know, I would kind of like to just to hear their experience because it is quite a lonely thing,” Cross told Stuff.

The chickenpox virus lies dormant in the nerves for years and can be reactivated, developing into shingles and attacking the facial nerves. It most commonly affects people over the age of 60.

In July, global superstar Justin Bieber revealed his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis via an Instagram post, showing how the condition had left half of his face paralysed.

Two months on, the 28-year-old Peaches singer is still battling the condition and was forced to halt his Justice world tour to recover.

Cross, a 46-year-old mother of one, said she noticed something was wrong in her case after experiencing a wave of bizarre symptoms.

“For about a week leading up to it, I had all this deep inner ear pain and sort of electric shock feeling prickling up the back of my neck.”

Doctors at her workplace knew something was strange but could not pinpoint what was causing so much pain and a week later she woke up with dramatically worse symptoms.

“I got out of bed and was as dizzy as anything ... I looked at myself [in the mirror] and one side of one of my eyes was way, way bigger than the other,” she explained.

“I was feeling pretty nauseous but I dragged myself into work and one of my bosses – a GP – started talking to me ... he looked at me, and he goes: I think you’re having a Bell’s Palsy.”

Bell’s Palsy is similar to Ramsay Hunt syndrome – it causes muscles on one side of the face to weaken and can stem from shingles or chickenpox.

The next dayCross was vomiting and dizzy – at the recommendation of her boss, she got another opinion.

“The doctor ... found two little spots on the inner bit of my ear.” The spots were swabbed and, sure enough, turned out to be shingles.

In Bell’s Palsy, only one facial nerve is involved – Cross had three. Finally, she was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt.

“From then on I couldn’t close my eye at night for about six months,” Cross said.

“I used to have to tape it at night and constantly put drops in ... it is like a form of torture.”

Her symptoms included “horrendous” fatigue and dizziness, as well as a giant stye that had to be surgically removed.

“People would look at you and go: oh, have you had a stroke or something?” she said.

“It is that humiliation of losing your face.”

Over a year on from her diagnosis, Cross still feels dizzy and gets facial pains.

Cross said “alternative” medicines like acupuncture and facial massages helped.

“Now I am left with a face that will never quite be what it was but I am grateful for how it has been – some people never completely repair,” she said.

“It is tight still ... There are certain movements I can’t do like a pout or a kiss because one side of your mouth does not work quite the same, and also often if you smile or do things like that your eye will close, because when you repair things sort of rewire differently.”

“Nerves can take years and years to heal, and they may never be completely right, but with Ramsay Hunt for it to do its full course it is about two years.”

As for Bieber, Cross said singing would be an almost impossible task.

“His mouth would not move correctly – that is probably why he finds it hard, and I am sure he has probably got dizziness and fatigue.

“It took me about 10 or 12 months before I could puff my cheeks out and hold air completely in them – you would usually lose air out the side of your mouth.

“For him, singing probably is hard because when it first started for me, you would be slurring all your words because your mouth would not work, you would sound like ‘fffth fffth fffth’.

Justin Bieber/Instagram Justin Bieber shows the effects of the paralysis while blinking. His right eye does not close.

“For him to even do concerts ... it is miraculous.

“For all of us our faces are a really intimate thing but for him his face is his brand as well.

“That must be really, really tough for him because as a star you have got to be perfect: people are mean enough as it is.”