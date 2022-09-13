What is the ideal breakfast, according to the experts?

Geerten Lengkeek suggests a healthy combination of toast, eggs, fruit and coffee to start the day.

Is a smoothie better than toast? Should we have two eggs or four or is jam toast on the run really enough to keep us going?

We asked a nutritionist, a productivity expert and a personal trainer for their takes on the perfect first meal of the day.

Nutritionist – Cliff Harvey

What to eat: Eggs and vegetables (and don’t be afraid to add meat)

Harvey suggests the most important starting point to what goes on the plate in the morning is ensuring protein is present, and eggs tick this box.

Breakfast, as a rule, can be quite low in protein, with sugary cereal little more than “candy with milk”. Adding protein can help you feel full for longer and have a range of health benefits.

People who eat protein in the morning often have better eating habits at night, he says.

“It tends to set people up for a better day overall,” he says.

Harvey suggests breakfast should be structured similarly to any other meal – so add vegetables or berries, good fats such as avocado, flax or olive oil and carbohydrates depending on your activity levels.

He suggests an omelette or scrambled eggs with vegetables. Some good fat such as nuts, avocado or olive oil will add to a complete and balanced breakfast.

“I personally don’t think there’s any problem adding some meat with that, steak and eggs, ham and eggs is a great breakfast,” he says.

What he eats: Smoothie (and make extra for the afternoon)

Supplied Nutritionist Cliff Harvey starts his day with a smoothie, which includes protein, berries, vegetable and fats.

Protein powder, a handful of pineapple or mango, a handful of berries, spinach or kale, fats (one tablespoon of peanut or almond butter and a tablespoon of flaxseed or MCT oil), blended with water.

Harvey says there is nothing wrong with one or two coffees in the morning, and starting the day with a glass of water is a great habit to get into.

Personal Trainer – David Kalopulu

What to eat: Leftover dinner

Auckland-based personal trainer David Kalopulu says most people think of breakfast as its own meal outside of lunch and dinner, but there is nothing wrong with structuring them the same way.

“People are busy in the morning, so toast and cereal can be put together really quickly. But I think a lot of people miss the opportunity to get a really balanced meal. You don’t really hear about people having vegetables or even meat with their breakfast.”

Leftover dinner can easily tick all of those boxes of what people should aim for, which he says is low GI carbs (such as wholegrain toast or oats), protein and vegetables or berries.

He says most of us may eat the healthiest meal at dinner, so it is fine to recreate that for breakfast.

“If you just make more portions, and you can have it as your morning meal where you might be in a rush.”

What he eats: Oats

Supplied Personal trainer David Kalopulu will either have leftover dinner with eggs or oats, pictured here mixed with cauliflower rice, cocoa powder, protein, berries and yoghurt.

While Kalopulu will often reheat leftover dinner for breakfast, his other go-to is oats, protein powder, yoghurt and berries. It gives him the carbs, protein and nutrients from berries to fuel him for his day.

Productivity Expert: Geerten Lengkeek

What to eat: Muesli, yoghurt, water and coffee

Geerten Lengkeek is a productivity expert with Productivity People, and says as well as the food on the plate, the mindset during breakfast is also important to set yourself up for a good day.

“If you’re rushing your breakfast and not thinking about it, that reactive mindset will be setting yourself up for a reactive and disorganised day,” he says. “If you want to have a good breakfast, make sure you have it ready the night before and have options. Make it healthy and don’t make it trashy food.”

As for the perfect way to start the day? Lengkeek suggests fruit and yoghurt with a low-sugar, high-fibre muesli, a glass of water and a coffee.

“It keeps you filled and satisfied for hours,” he says.

What he eats: Toast, fruit and avocado or ‘something on the go’

Supplied Productivity expert Geerten Kengkeek tries to start his weekends with a healthy breakfast, pictured here with Vogels French toast, coffee, fresh fruit and peach compote with LSA.

When he has time on weekends, Lengkeek likes to work out for a couple of hours and then “something healthy” like avocado and toast or an omelette with coffee and fruit.

Note: All experts pointed out that a person’s specific nutritional needs and activity levels will often dictate what works best for them and, if in doubt, to seek personalised advice from a professional.