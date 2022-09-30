What Gwyneth Paltrow's gold, naked 50th photoshoot is really about

Angela Barnett hails from Taradale and her tūrangawaewae is Piha. She’s a writer, body image activist, mother, and lover of wigs.

OPINION: Oh Gwen. Look at you Nourishing The Inner Aspect* of your thigh by teasingly not covering it in gold body paint. Did you have to Police Your Inner Thoughts* before deciding to do this or did you think, after a calendula and mugwort steam cleanse of your uterus, why the hell not?

Every woman turning 50 should be able to do whatever they want and that includes taking Golden Goddess to a whole new level.

So good on you. It takes guts to take your kit off at any age and you look unbelievably good. The photo is stunning, which is why the media have picked it up everywhere.

But let’s not pretend this is an act of body liberation. It’s more of a Golden Coup. A Golden GoopCoup.

Because this is about selling products, creating a story about how the Golden Goddess was created and Goop philosophy ‘do what I do and look like this’. It all leads to the Goop site, where we can read about the body butter your make-up artist slathered on before covering half of you in gold paint. The description reads like the climax of a disappointing date: “It’s got the perfect slip, the perfect finish, a subtle scent, just a whisper of a taste, the softest glide.”

Or about your hairdresser’s challenges: “Her hair’s got so much volume–a lot of the time when we’re working together, it’s about taking it down, so in this case I just did a classic big, fat round-brush blowout to get the hair smooth and shiny.” And if anyone else wants their own big fat round brush blowout then the brush is going for $130 and the blowdryer is $399.

Lennart Preiss/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow says her birthday picture is all about feeling free and liberated – but let’s be honest.

Then there’s a segue from gold body paint to promoting gold blush. ‘Sheer, nourishing all-natural pigments create the most beautiful just-bitten flush.’ ‘Just bitten?’ - it sounds like the blush has been hanging out with the body butter.

Look, I know the media are hard on you. There’s you, covered in gold, looking beautiful and serene with some excellent side boob and you're only saying what’s true:

“I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity.”

Except, if we’re being honest here, it’s a little bit not true with this image.

There’s no visible baggy skin or actually any sign that you’ve lived with gravity for five decades or had any children - maybe you carried them in a special out-of-body goop pouch.

It’s a perfect shot and you do look amazing.

But no body is perfect and it would be more liberating for all the other 50-year-old’s who have experienced gravity and the marching of time – those who don't have the privilege to spend money on orgasmic food and personal trainers and all-over body butters with the softest of glides – if there was a glimpse of the loose skin you talk about. Just a flash of it would help.

Society applauds people not looking their age because we exist in an ageist world. You’re not free of it. No-one is. So I’m not shaming you for how you look or the decisions you make.

But what is not honest is that women, in particular, are made to feel ashamed of their bodies and looks and age all the time and then sold products as the solution to fix how they feel.

It’s part of the giant wheel of capitalism, fueled directly by patriarchy.

I see how clever your business is, along with the names of your lotions and potions.

‘GoopGenes’ suggests that if someone doesn't have the privilege of certain genes – western-looking, able-bodied, white-skinned, slim – they can buy some in a pottle. Just get some of those genes right here in this GoopGenes All In One Super Nutrient Face Oil, or GoopGenes Marine Collagen Superpowder or GoopGlow Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk.

You’ve made a hugely successful business out of Goop and your Golden Goddess is a brilliant marketing manoeuvre. But that’s what it is. It’s a PR stunt.

I’m all for getting naked at 50 or any age. Do it. Do it in body paint! Do it in glitter! Do it in high fluffy slippers. Or also don’t do it if you don’t want to but let’s not get confused about why you’re doing this.

It’s not about body liberation or acceptance.

It’s not to make other 50-year-olds feel good.

It’s certainly not celebrating the diversity of bodies in the media.

It’s to sell more products.

Now we’re clear about that, you can go back to counting up how many headlines around the world lapped it up.

*These are classic Goop slogans