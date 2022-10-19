How to win friends and annoy almost no-one

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist.

ADVICE: Are you socially intelligent?

Of course, you answer. We all like to think we are capable of getting along well with a range of others and building strong relationships. And no-one wants to be THAT person at the party – the one everyone wants to run from.

But most of us – even those who think they’ve mastered the art of social intelligence – need to keep an eye on how we speak, share emotions, and behave around others. We need to stay in training – for life.

It’s a class worth signing on for because the ability to communicate with warmth and empathy will serve you in your career, in your relationships, in your ability to get the most from yourself and your life.

Popularity is a dumb aim

I don’t believe in trying to be popular. It pegs you as a people-pleaser, overly accommodating, even desperate. It causes you to let go of who you are in order to win the affections of others. Even when those “others” are not people worthy of your affection. So. Bad idea.

It’s not possible to annoy no-one, ever. Not everyone will like you. Some people won’t like you at all; they even may go out of their way to show it. And you can’t do anything about it. Except not be like them, except be socially smarter.

Socially savvy people are skilled at reading, understanding and relating to others. They position themselves in ways that connect and unite. They are assertive but their key relationships are marked by warmth and empathy, which enhances the quality of their lives and those around them.

Why wouldn’t you want to be like that?

Key traits of socially intelligent people

Top drawer Social Intelligence is aspirational, but we can all do better. If you’re up for it, see how you stack up against the best in the game.

They don’t ‘needle’ people.

They don’t make sweeping, inflammatory statements. They offer their opinions when asked or appropriate but they don’t take polarising positions or provoke others. They don’t judge and they’ll never back anyone into a corner. If they realise they are doing so, they’ll pause and give the person a subtle, even dignified, way to come back.

They read the room.

They “feel” the vibe of the occasion and they speak and react to match it. They are never rude or patronising. They are not so hell-bent on being Who They Truly Are that they override social norms and good manners.

They have mouth control.

Actually, they have “everything” control, which includes their words, emotions and behaviour. They are able to tolerate distressful feelings without doing anything with them. They know when to shut up which, to be honest, should be quite often for all of us. They pause before they speak unkindly or lash out on social media. It means they don’t wake in the night worrying about who they offended; they have way fewer regrets.

They ask about you and listen to the answer.

They don’t ask how you are just to open the door to speaking about themselves. Or telling a story from their own lives. Sigh. They ask follow-up questions to your answers so you know they have heard you and they are really, truly interested in you. Gold.

They give something of themselves.

They’re not emotional rocks. They tell their story but they don’t fill ALL the airtime with it. They can be vulnerable by small degrees. Or big ones. They just get it right for the occasion.

They’re not mean.

There’s so much meanness in the world, right now. Sure, there are a lot of divisive topics on the table so there’s a lot of emotion in the pot. Especially fear and anger. These feelings are valid but they’re not leave pass to be mean. Socially intelligent people don’t do mean.

They include the person in the corner.

They go out of their way to draw others in – especially those who are on the outside of the group. Even when they’re centre stage and having a great time. Even when they don’t need to.

They make people feel better – not worse.

The ultimate clue to the ultimate skill. Socially intelligent people leave others in a better space. Even when they’re delivering tough news, they’ll do it with empathy, conveying they understand how their message may be landing. They can authentically stand in others’ shoes.

When they walk away after spending time with you, you won’t make you feel like you need to lie down in a dark room with an ice pack on your head. Instead, you will feel like you matter, that you have a worthy place in the world. Which is everything.