For Parkinson's disease sufferers, celebrity diagnoses are a blessing and a curse

When Michael J Fox made a rare appearance alongside Back to the Future co-star Christopher Lloyd at Comic Con, earlier this week, it wasn’t only him thrown back into the spotlight.

Much of the talk after the appearance was about the effects of Parkinson’s disease, with which Fox was diagnosed in 1991.

It came just days after Kiwi icon Sir Dave Dobbyn revealed he had also been diagnosed with the disease.

Andrew Bell, Parkinson’s New Zealand chief executive, says having celebrities speak about their experience with Parkinson’s brings an incredible amount of awareness to the disease – but can also give the public a false impression.

READ MORE:

* Michael J Fox says his acting career might be finished due to Parkinson's

* Michael J Fox opens up about battle with Parkinson's disease, recent spinal surgery

* Actor Michael J Fox's foundation donates grant to Auckland Parkinson's disease research



Parkinson’s NZ is a charitable trust that supports Kiwis living with the disease, which affects around 12,000 in New Zealand with approximately 600 people a year receiving a diagnosis, says Bell.

Bell was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020 at the age of 56. Dobbyn, 65, received his diagnosis in July, while Fox was 29 when he learnt of his condition.

The average age of diagnosis for the condition in New Zealand is 59, while early onset Parkinson’s is rare but increasing.

Bell says by the time people receive their diagnosis, their Parkinson’s is likely advanced and has already existed in their bodies for three years.

Mike Coppola/Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Michael J Fox and Dave Dobbyn both live with Parkinson's.

Dobbyn has assured fans he while be keeping “on with the show” in his career in spite of his disease, and Fox has continued acting for the three decades since his diagnosis.

Despite his current condition being hard for some fans to come to terms with, Fox’s recent appearance in Comic Con has given many the impression that those living with a disability can continue leading a fulfilling life.

“It is possible to continue to lead your normal life from diagnosis, that’s not uncommon that people continue to be functional,” Bell says.

“That’s not everybody’s story of Parkinson’s, some are very brutal, so you deteriorate very quickly, whereas others are milder versions or because of the way you respond to it, you’re able to slow the progression.

“On average, it’s not a death sentence, you don’t curl up in a corner. The best response is to get up, stay working, stay active, use your brain.”

Seeing celebrities talk about their experience with the disease has helped to “normalise” the condition.

"People say, if [Dobbyn] can keep going then so can I,” Bell says.

However, Bell also notes Fox has recognised his ability to afford healthier living has put him in a different situation to others

“Michael J Fox has written three books, and in his third book he says maybe he overstated the positive,” Bell says.

“He’s a super positive guy, but he says ‘maybe I overplayed that hand and didn’t allow for the fact that I’m a wealthy guy, I have fame’, he could have a personal trainer come to his house every day.

“[At the time] he didn’t appreciate how tough it is for people who don’t have the means, because exercise classes are expensive, and if you don’t have the means to do that you’re disadvantaged.

“There’s not even medication available in many developing countries, people with Parkinson’s just suffer.”