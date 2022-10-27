Can brown noise, TikTok's favourite new sound, really turn your brain off?

It’s the newest TikTok sensation: one that promises to turn your brain off, help you sleep, and even address the symptoms of ADHD – but what does the evidence say about brown noise, the dense sound taking over the internet?

Brown noise mimics the roar of a rushing river or the powerful whirl of a fan: it’s a friendly rumbling, with a deep bass quality that exists on a different frequency to pink noise and white noise.

Dr David Welch, Senior Lecturer in the Audiology department at the University of Auckland, explained that the reason brown noise makes you feel calm and safe is because of its “masking effect”.

“It’s a comfort mechanism. It’s like a blanket, it wraps around you, it cocoons you, you feel safe when it’s there,” Dr Welch told Stuff.

The noise gets its name from Robert Brown, a Scottish botanist, who discovered the way pollen grains would move when suspended in water – brown noise itself seems to mimic the sound of leaves rushing through a river.

But there is no magic quality to the sound of brown noise itself – in fact, because most of its energy is at a low frequency, brown noise is far closer to general background noise.

“If you took a measure to a noisy place, this would generally be a low frequency sound – this travels better than high frequency sound,” said Dr Welch. “Most of brown noise’s energy is at a low frequency – it would therefore be closer to the way general background noise sounds.”

The soothing nature of the sound could be, according to Dr Welch, because it “has a more natural quality, which we also know aids sleep”.

Dr Welch drew a comparison between the rushing river sound of brown noise and the Japanese practice of forest bathing.

”You go into a forest and bathe in the sound, standing there and absorbing it all, because it washes out the mind.

“We can see these parallels between music, the natural environment and the brown noise.”

Within the ADHD communities on TikTok, users have been praising the sound and uploading their listening sessions – saying it helps soothe their symptoms, send them to sleep, and remedy some effects of living with ADHD.

Far from there being an innate scientific quality to the sound that lies behind users’ responses, the real reason might be brown noise’s masking effect, blocking out other distractions and background sounds.

“If you have ADHD it means your attention is easily captured, and you're overstimulated, brown noise can mask sound.... It drowns out our thoughts in a way.”

On YouTube and Spotify, brown noise playlists rack up tens of millions of plays – in addition to the already wildly popular pink and white noise playlists for sleep, anxiety, soothing babies, and work concentration.

Sounds have different spectrums, like the way colour works – white noise is at a higher frequency to brown noise, creating its static radio sound, whereas brown noise is less harsh, which might be behind its nascent popularity.

By masking the noises around us, Dr Welch explained, the brown noise adds to the audible environment in a more soothing way.

Brown noise might mask a car alarm going off in the middle of the night, or your neighbour’s dog barking, which can help you stay fast asleep – more because of its property as a sound buffer than a natural lullaby.

“Our auditory system is active even when were asleep – it’s evolved to pick up sounds and strange things in the environment,” said Dr Welch.

For those looking for a quiet, calming way to drift off, study, or simply relax, brown noise can be a pleasant option – as it’s less “hissy” than white or pink noise, said Dr Welch.

“Brown noise is the simplest of them, in a way.”