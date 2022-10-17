Doctor fishes ‘bizarre’ discovery out of woman’s eye: 23 contact lenses

The eye was stacked with contact lenses.

Warning: Some readers may find this content distressing.

When a US woman went to get her eyes checked, Dr Katerina Kurteeva found a shocking surprise under her patient’s eyelid.

The eye was stacked with contact lenses.

Using a cotton bud, Kurteeva records herself fishing one contact lens after another. Then another, and another and another.

There were 23 contacts in the woman’s eye, Kurteeva said on her Instagram page in September.

“I have carefully separated all the contact lenses and counted a total of 23. I had to use very fine surgical instrument a jeweler forceps to separate contact lenses,” Kurteeva, who works at California Eye Associates in Newport Beach, in the US, wrote on Instagram.

“They were essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month.”

As she pulls out the string of contacts from the woman’s eye, Kurteeva says she is her “Guinness world record patient,” and the shocked patient says it’s all very “bizarre”.

The video has more than 80,000 views on Instagram and hundreds of thousands more after it was shared on TikTok.

“My eyes hurt so much watching this,” one viewer commented on TikTok.

“The relief must feel amazing,” another commented on Instagram.

Many were curious why the contacts were green, and Kurteeva explained that she used a stain in the patient’s eyes to change the blue tint to green.

Kurteeva was glad the video went viral so that it could help educate the public on how to properly wear – and remove – contact lenses.

She added that people should never sleep with their contacts in.

