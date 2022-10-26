How to come back from burnout: 7 offbeat ways to recharge your life

ADVICE: Feeling exhausted and lethargic?

Struggling with overwhelm? Feeling negative and cynical? Failing to achieve to your capacity? Finding nothing fun anymore?

If so, like so many Kiwis, you may be struggling with burnout. While burnout officially refers to chronic work stress, work doesn’t have territorial rights over it. It can also show up in relationships, parenting, social lives and life generally.

The traditional signs of burnout are:

deep mental and physical fatigue feeling disengaged, negative and cynical and; a feeling of under-performing at work, as partners, as parents and as friends.

Burnout’s symptoms are similar to mild to moderate depression. There’ll be sleep problems, low motivation/energy, persistent low mood, lethargy, irritability, exaggerated emotional responses, disinterest in favourite activities and people, a general heaviness.

Getty/Stuff If you’re self-numbing in any way, own it. Because it’s feeding your burnout, not getting rid of it.

The difference is that burnout tends to be a more temporary condition than depression. A decent break/rest, a change of gear, a return to healthy habits or the introduction of a new interest, can help to lift the symptoms. But you do have to acknowledge your struggle and commit to doing things differently.

Here are some offbeat strategies to help.

Park the car

It’s ideal to counter burnout with a long holiday. But not everyone can afford a month off work and a luxury holiday. Just know that if you’re feeling this way, it’s super important to take the foot off the gas for a bit. So park up on the side of your road and cut back hard on all the non-essential activities in your life, including hard physical activity. Rest is essential and all-powerful in your recovery.

Stop self-numbing

Many of these trouble-makers are just waiting to reel us in when we’re feeling stressed and vulnerable. Think alcohol. Drugs. Cigarettes. Porn. Coffee. Irresponsible spending. Food. Many people are surprised to see food on the list but it’s common to use food to keep the lid on negative or distressing feelings. Sadly, it just ends up making you feel worse, if not harming your health. If you’re self-numbing in any way, own it. Because it’s feeding your burnout, not getting rid of it.

Cut off The Rant

The Rant is all the noise in the world. It’s the constant feed of news and social media. It’s people talking, yelling, table-thumping, writing, posting, tweeting their own opinions and – in doing so – trying to bully others into believing they are right or cool or a leader or Someone Who Should Be Listened To. It’s boring, often mean – and potentially damaging for your mental health – to spend too much time up close to it. So unplug for a bit, in whatever way works for you. Let everyone else in the world rant at each other while you reclaim your inner peace.

Hang out with your body

This one’s a little weird: It’s a bit hard to hang out anywhere without your body. But many people are not friends with their bodies. They treat them poorly, like they’re some kind of enemy. But here’s the thing: Your body is not going to attack you. It wants to work for you. And if you spend time watching and listening to its physiological messages, it will tell you its problems, where you need to put your energy and what you need to do.

Read a whole book

Yes, that’s right. Not a literary classic or a Pulitzer prize winner or something you need to read for book club. Just a whole book. That’s because when you’re burnt out, your concentration will go west. You’ll barely be able to get through a social media post. So you’ll need to retrain your focus. I encourage my clients to go buy/hire a book, a thriller or a bodice ripper or a romance – anything that feels fun or easy. (Note: a physical book is better than audio when your head needs decluttering.) And then commit to reading it from cover to cover. Even if it’s one page at a time.

Make bad art

This is my personal favourite. Creativity of any kind is an elixir for mental health struggles. I’ve seen clients pull themselves out of deep holes by tapping their creative vein. One man turned out to be a latent genius at portrait painting. But being a genius not the point. It’s all about engaging in something that stops you from overthinking. Besides, it is very good (and humbling) to be very bad at something.

Cook a meal very slowly

We all have to eat so why not make it work for our mental health too? Slowly, methodically, preparing and cooking a meal (or baking) is the simplest kind of mindfulness exercise. You can’t be anywhere else – mentally or physically – when you’re chopping, peeling, measuring and stirring.

You’ll also get a sense of achievement (producing something useful), contribution (if you’re cooking for someone else) and self-care (if it’s a healthy meal.) What’s not to love?