I checked myself into a psychiatric hospital – now I’m grateful for my breakdown

John-Paul Flintoff is an author and journalist with The Sunday Times in the UK.

OPINION: The nurses took away anything I might use to harm myself, and I was put on what nobody officially calls “suicide watch”: every 15 minutes someone checked I was OK.

I hadn’t been sectioned. I checked into a psychiatric hospital voluntarily. But I was churning with emotion: shame, at finding myself there; guilt, for the effect on my wife and teenage daughter; and self-pity, that my life seemed to have fallen apart. I was also convinced my closest friends would never again want anything to do with me, and that my life was effectively over.

Though expecting to stay for a week I had forgotten my toothbrush. But I did bring pens and a sketchbook. Lying on my bed, I drew the view from my third-floor window. I would stay longer than a week, and came to know that view very well.

READ MORE:

* Health NZ needs 650 mental health staff to fill gaps

* Willy de Wit talks drugs, strokes and depression

* Depression nearly took my husband from us - here's what I learned



My breakdown happened in 2018. A succession of traumatic events starting in 2014 – two deaths in two months, then two people close to me having major health scares – led to a loss of confidence in the world and in myself. Then lost work, and a disastrous collapse in my income.

In the few years since, I’ve noticed that poor mental health is no longer a taboo topic – and thank goodness, because one person in four will suffer. Only this morning, I received an email from someone “struggling to work out what might be a mental illness, or what might just be ‘life problems’”. But statistics can give a false sense of clarity. What even is “bad mental health?”

For me, it included isolating, waking in the early hours with panic, feeling overwhelmed successively by waves of sadness, anger, lethargy. My wife found a psychiatrist, who asked if I wanted to come into hospital and prescribed medication for anxiety and depression. I eagerly accepted both.

STUFF To subscribe to Stuff's mental health podcast Out of My Mind, visit stuff.co.nz/outofmymind.

But there was no single turning point when I suddenly became unwell. I had been miserable for a long time. Many people feel miserable.

In my first group therapy session at the hospital, I was so overwhelmed that I burst into tears. I covered my face – ashamed, I suppose. Back in my room, I drew myself sobbing, with my face covered. Don’t ask me why I drew it – I don’t know.

Then I drew a page packed with speech bubbles, each one crammed with indecipherable letters – representing the obsessive negative thoughts that swirled around my mind.

When I showed my psychiatrist some of these pictures. She said: “Keep doing it. It will help.”

I should explain that – until then – drawing was strictly a hobby. I was a writer. I’d worked for a couple of decades as a relatively successful journalist on national papers and magazines. I’d published five books, in 16 languages.

I was lucky to hit rock bottom, because only then was I finally able to tell my wife that I wished I wasn’t alive. It was an excruciating conversation – in the moments beforehand I felt as if it might actually kill me to say those words – but it was OK. And it led to me getting help.

123RF Poor mental health can leave you feeling like you are at the bottom of a deep, dark hole (file photo)

My wife had health insurance, so I went private. I was an inpatient for two weeks, and a day patient for six weeks more. For an hour a week, there was art therapy.

For most of the year after I came out of hospital, I wandered around in a daze. And I do mean wandered. As well as drawing, my psychiatrist told me to exercise. “It will do more for you than the medication and the therapy combined,” she said.

I went for epic walks around London, where I live. For a break I sat in parks, or if the weather was bad I’d go into churches instead of cafes, because in cafes I had to pay for the coffee to sit down.

Poor mental health is sometimes compared with a broken leg: “It’s painful, but you’ll get over it.” The difference, in my experience, is that the person with the pain thinks they are despicable and worthless precisely because they are in pain. This causes the pain to increase, and then the self-flagellation … and so on, until I found myself at the bottom of a deep dark hole.

Sometimes I hated myself so much. I knew I had to stop the obsessive self-critical thinking, but how? Happily, my friends didn’t abandon me and nor did my family. And when I was with them, I could put those thoughts aside. But most of the time I was on my own - and that was terrible.

When it got too much, I phoned Samaritans. Calling them for the first time was hard (“I’ve become the sort of person who calls Samaritans! I’m such a failure!”), but it helped.

I had no intention of doing anything stupid but I had ceased to trust my brain. One day, months after leaving hospital, I found myself crossing a bridge. I panicked: what if I went mad, and jumped? The solution: stare intensely at the pavement and ignore all peripheral vision. I made it, and each tiny success of that kind gradually increased my self-confidence.

I carried on drawing. Slowly, I was noticing the world and finding the beauty in it – not seeing the beauty but actively finding it.

A lot of that beauty was in the churches where I stopped to sit down – particularly Holy Trinity, Sloane Square decorated by the Pre-Raphaelites William Morris and Edward Burne-Jones. I drew that. I drew myself kneeling in prayer. I drew myself bathed in the fragmented, colourful light cast by the stained-glass windows.

The churches were mostly empty, but occasionally I met people who were friendly, without being all over me (I hadn’t been brought up religious). I picked up leaflets containing prayers, and found that by reciting them again, and again I could silence the self-critical thoughts. I flicked through the Bibles on lecterns and enjoyed reading the Psalms, in which King David addresses to God his various, shifting moods of ecstasy and gnashing of teeth.

I thought it would be fun to illustrate a modern psalter – combining vignettes of daily life with biblical content and an elaborately-patterned border. My literary agent (and friend) suggested I should also write my own psalms.

As with the drawings I made in hospital, I don’t know where the words or the pictures came from. They just arrived. All I had to do was be honest – flippant, doomy, or whatever else I happened to feel. I think of the poems and the drawings as a kind of gift. I have no more reason to be proud of them than to be proud of being tall or left-handed.

In summary: I’m grateful. Grateful to have been relatively successful as a writer. Grateful to have had a breakdown. Grateful to have drawn my way out of it. Grateful to have sat in churches. Grateful to William Morris. Grateful to King David. Grateful to my family. To my agent and my publisher. The Daily Telegraph editor who asked me to write this … You get the idea.

Believe it or not, I hate to talk – or write – about my breakdown and recovery. I get no joy recalling how miserable I was, and it always leaves me feeling exhausted. But I’ll continue to do it for as long as I’m asked, because I’m haunted by the people who came into hospital having attempted suicide.

If even one person can be assured by my experience that the worst times will pass, that there really is something to look forward to, and they don’t need to end it all, then my job is done.

Where to get help