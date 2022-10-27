How often do you need to wash your body? And what happens if you don't?

How often should you shower? It’s a straightforward question, with a non-negotiable answer for those of us who love a morning shower or evening soak.

According to Jeroen Douwes, a professor of public health at Massey University, the answer is far less often than you might think. In fact, showering less might be better for both your skin and your immune system.

Getty Images Our hair produces natural oils, and not using shampoo or conditioner encourages these.

“Most people shower every day: I don’t think that’s necessary, and I don’t think there’s any need for that,” Douwes said.

“If anything, there is a potential that if you were too hygienic ... you may actually strip some of the useful microbiota that live on and in your skin.”

READ MORE:

* Homemade skincare: recipes from the experts to help in lockdown

* Save your skin: How you shower matters more than when - dermatologists

* Is frequent showering doing our bodies more harm than good?



These microbiota that we’re washing away with our suds are actually “very useful” for our immune systems.

“[If we] try to stubbornly remove as much bacteria from our lives as possible,” Douwes explained, “we may increase our risks of a weakened immune system or an immune system that may not have maturated as it should have.”

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer to how often you should be washing your hair, either. Our hair produces natural oils, and not using shampoo or conditioner encourages these.

“Your hair may not look as appealing, perhaps,” Douwes said, “but if you did it long enough your hair would get retrained.”

As for skincare, you can forgo your next routine if you feel like it. According to Douwes: “The vast majority of skincare products don’t provide any benefits.”

While there’s no harm in your skincare routine feeling “nice”, our skin is good at handling risks itself.

“We can happily live without any of those skincare products,” Douwes said. “There are exceptions when people have skin conditions, or specific occupations such as cleaners who are often exposed to cleaning agents – they may benefit from some skincare products.”

Douwes added that, at a young age, “too much hygiene may increase the risk of developing allergies and potentially asthma”. And while a daily shower is part of most adult routines, he doesn’t think “we’ve got the balance right at the moment. We rely on a shower a day – I don’t think that’s necessary.”

UNSPLASH Feel free to abandon your skincare routine – most skin products “don’t provide any benefits”, a public health expert says.

“The main message is you don’t need to have a bath or a shower every day,” Douwes explained. “If you have a shower every week, no-one is going to develop adverse health effects because of that. I wouldn’t make that a recommendation necessarily.”

As for the “world’s dirtiest man”, who died in Iran this week reportedly not long after having been given a bath, Douwes doesn’t think the bath is to blame.

“My understanding is that he was 94, and he died several months after having the bath – I’m not sure there was a causal connection there!”

So, you shouldn’t turn off the hot water completely – after all, as Douwes said, “60 years a probably a bit too much!”

“It’s about looking at the balance,” he explained. “If people skip taking a shower or a bath for a few days, that’s certainly not going to compromise.”