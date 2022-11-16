Is the dishwasher love’s biggest trouble-maker?

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

ADVICE: Take a closer look at your dishwasher.

It sits innocently under the kitchen bench but it may be love’s biggest troublemaker.

Battles over domestic chores flare up in many relationships. But how to load the dishwasher is one of the top five reasons couples fight, according to studies. Who knew?

Actually, I had a pretty good idea. Over the years I’ve had a number of clients – both men and women – complain about their partner’s dishwasher stacking style.

They’re almost embarrassed about raising something that seems pedantic – and they know it’s taking up too much emotional energy – but it’s a conflict they can’t seem to shake or find a way to resolve.

I was reminded of this common domestic battle during the trial of former Manchester United football star Ryan Giggs this year. He’d been accused of assault and controlling behaviour by a former partner. During their time together he’d called a family meeting about how to load the dishwasher. Apparently he was really particular about his technique.

Giggs’ alleged behaviour is unacceptable, but being particular is more common than you might think. There are many ways it can cause strife.

The eternal “rinse or not to rinse” debate comes out top of the list. But there’s more – much more. Should you scrape before rinsing? Should knives/forks point up or down? Where to put the flatware? How to keep glasses stable (so they don’t tip and fill with foul water). Wash a half load or full? Save water with an eco-wash or go full cycle?

And those issues occur when both partners are up to the task. Some people complain that their partners don’t go near the dishwasher – or any chores for that matter , which is another issue altogether.

But back to the dishwasher wars. If they are breaking out at home here are some things to think about.

It’s not about the dishwasher

It’s going too far to say what happens around the dishwasher is a metaphor for love. But if you’re regularly locking horns over this, it’s usually a sign of what’s going on underneath or the general stress levels in the household.

Are your dishwasher battles a new thing – or have they escalated because one or both of you are under more pressure? Where is that stress coming from? And how could you healthily release some of it?

Also people are different – for some, cleaning and tidying (including dishwasher stacking) may be a means of controlling anxiety. So a badly loaded dishwasher becomes a genuine source of distress. Try to identify why your mismatch in stacking techniques is a problem for you and/or your partner.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff Stop and think: is it really the dishwasher you’re arguing about?

Be flexible and reasonable

Conflict, or unhappiness, causes us to behave badly. All of us. And the danger of that is that we slip into behaviours designed to annoy or upset our partners, rather than approaching disagreements fairly. So don’t be stubborn or defiant in your approach to loading the dishwasher. Don’t fling filthy dishes in anywhere just because you know you partner hates it or you’re angry at them for something else. That’s a reflection on you and where you’re at in your life.

And don’t scream and shout because the teaspoons are facing the wrong way. Because there’s more than one way to do anything – even dishes. In her research, family therapist Virginia Satir found 250 ways to attack the task. So you have options. Be flexible.

Bring the family together

I’m not advocating for the Ryan Giggs approach to domestic chores – because his issues are so not about the dishwasher – but having everyone on the same page about how to go about any chore can be helpful.

Even better if your family meeting is a regular one, in which you include what is going right in the household as well as what is wrong. A little praise goes a very long way.

Pick your domestic battles

When my clients comment that dishwasher stacking is a trivial issue to fight over I don’t disagree with them. Is it really something to die in the ditch over? Probably not. It’s more important to consider the state of your relationship as a whole.

If heated dishwasher stacking fights are symbolic of your partnership and domestic life, take note. But if – aside from that – there’s a lot of goodwill in the relationship, you just need to negotiate your differences.

The most important thing is what’s happening between the fights. Can you work through a conflict? Do you generally get on well? Do you still laugh and have fun? The general vibe of the household is your biggest clue.

So tonight, if it’s your turn to load the dishwasher, go at it calmly and reasonably. And, if that doesn’t work and a battle erupts, remember that three-quarters of the people in the world don’t even have dishwashers. Think about that for a while.