Christchurch teacher sheds 60kg and is about to run her first marathon

Gieve Slade has lost nearly sixty kilograms since she took up running last year.

Gieve Slade’s health journey started with a nasty shock – the doctor warning she was at risk of diabetes.

Then 35 years old, the teacher started running. First it was just two minutes, very slowly, around the back streets of Christchurch with the guidance of an app.

“It was really a walk... I did it by the coast, I was too nervous to be seen,” the mother of two recalls.

Starting off, it brought no joy, even walking was a struggle. Slade was 60kg heavier than she is today.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Slade embarked on a “year of health” in an attempt to ward off diabetes.

“It felt like I was dying.

“I walked for two minutes then jogged for two minutes – even now when I look back it, it’s funny how much my heart rate shot up.”

To accommodate her new routine, Slade found she had to become “mentally tougher” – squeezing in training around an already busy schedule.

“If I couldn’t fit it in the evening, I would have to do it before the kids get up – that sucked. But it was the only way to fit it in. I still struggle.”

Then, her new mindset began to rub off on the kids – Sienna, 8, and Noah, 6.

“It makes you a lot mentally tougher. I find myself saying the C word – can’t – a lot less,” Slade said.

“I notice the children aren’t saying it either – we say ‘that’s challenging, but I can do it.”

At the time, Slade couldn’t even run a kilometre – at school, she had been the one in class just trying not to come last in the cross-country. “I came third to last, that was a pretty big success.”

Gieve Slade/Supplied Gieve Slade lost 60kg after taking up running. Pictured with her husband, Simon Slade.

The idea of entering a 5km fun run – an “acceptable distance” – motivated her to keep going.

“I would’ve found it easier to quit if I hadn’t entered a race,” she said. “I truly felt like a runner when I did my first 5km race... If I can do 5km, I can do 10km!”

Changes in her diet and lifestyle began falling into place, too. She ditched takeaways for meal prepping, and found sneaky methods for upping her vegetable intake in smoothies.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Gieve Slade has lost a staggering 60kg since she took up running last year.

Breakfast became the main meal – starting the day with “huge bowls” of oats with yoghurt, granola, honey and fruit on top.

And Slade’s mindset progressed to a more ambitious vision.

“If I can do 10km, I can do a half-marathon,” she thought. “I did the Christchurch motorway one this year. I was stoked to do that in less than two hours. I thought if I can run a half marathon I can do a full marathon.”

And in less than two weeks she will tackle the Queenstown Marathon – her first 42km race.

“I find (I get a runner’s high) outside – the different things you hear, you're hearing nature, you're feeling the vitamin D, it takes your mind of life, and you go into the zone. It’s just so good.”

“The great thing is setting a goal and being able to achieve it. I think the biggest thing is just to enter a race – if you enter a race even if it’s just six months out, you're accountable.”

What, then, did Slade’s doctor have to say when he witnessed her remarkable transformation?

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Slade wishes to encourage other mums to “put themselves first”.

“I saw him November last year. We redid the blood test and everything, and everything came back normal, and I'm 100% healthy.

“He said, ‘out of 1000 people that I tell to lose weight, only one of them will listen, and you really listened’.”

Now 36 years old, Slade is 60kg down from her weight at the beginning of her ‘year of health’ – but the most important shift has been in her mental wellness.

“I’ve never talked to myself so much in my life.

“You try to talk yourself out of it – it’s too windy, it’s too cold, I’m too tired, it’s really because you need to, and you have to. I try not to say negative things – I try to say this is challenging, so I can smash it.”