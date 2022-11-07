What is pickleball? I tried - and failed - the sport taking the US by storm

Its name may be ridiculous, but the sport of pickleball is taking the US by storm and is growing in New Zealand.

Not being one to shy away from finding new sports that highlight my coordination woes, I dragged my husband Darren out to put our plastic ball-hitting skills to the test.

It may sound more like a playground game than a professional sport, but Major League Pickleball is in its second season in the US and NBA star LeBron James has even invested in a team.

Stuff Hitting a ball with a paddle is harder than it looks when you are extremely uncoordinated.

More than 60 players have turned up to Albany for a game in Auckland on Thursday night, and co-owner and coach Matt Carter told me theirs is one of more than 30 clubs in Aotearoa.

The group was an eclectic bunch. Pickleball, it seems, is not just for extremely fit ball-sport enthusiasts (although there were plenty of them, too). Newbies and a number of older players turned up for a game – one of which told me she had been playing for a year, and the sport was not only fun but was easier than something like tennis on their “ageing joints”.

It may be fun, and accessible to anyone but seriously, what is up with that name?

There are a few theories. One favourite is back in 1965, when the sport was invented, one of the founders Joel Prichard and his wife Joan named the game after the family dog Pickles.

Regretful (but very cute) names aside, I was here to tackle this sport I knew nothing about a few days earlier. Carter handed me a paddle, a plastic ball and took me through the basics.

Simply put, it’s like tennis, played with ping pong style (but larger) paddles, a hollow plastic ball with holes, on a smaller, badminton-sized court.

It is usually played as a doubles game, and there are a few rules: serves must be under-arm, the ball needs to bounce before being returned with the first two hits. From there, players volley back and forth usually staying pretty close to the net. Points can only be earned on the serve, and games run to 11, 15 or 21 points.

The small playing area is one reason players do not need the athletic prowess of tennis players. It helps make the game accessible to anyone, regardless of age, size or fitness level.

Stuff With smaller courts than tennis, Pickleball can be played by people of all athletic abilities.

While this sport may be accessible, basic coordination skills – I quickly learnt – would come in handy.

I am someone who has been known to run headfirst into both stop signs and trees. I have fallen up stairs more times than I would care to admit, and as a kid, attempting ball sports often resulted in tears.

My internal confidence about taking the pickleball world by storm was extremely premature. And about to be completely shattered.

In my first attempt at a serve my ball failed to reach, let alone go over, the net.

Stuff My ball sport skills leave a lot to be desired, but Pickleball was an extremely addictive game.

After many failed attempts, a few choice words and a lot of laugher (from both me and my husband watching on the sidelines), I finally found my groove.

I became pretty good at hitting the ball. Although I became superb at sending rogue balls flying into the middle of neighbouring courts (and games) rather than veering anywhere near my opponent just metres away.

But what I quickly learnt - aside from the fact my 30-odd year hiatus from ball sports has not made me magically proficient at them – - is pickleball is highly addictive and the most fun I’ve had playing sport in a long time.

Stuff More than 60 people turned up to play Pickleball in Albany on Thursday.

I managed to (just) avoid actually taking anyone out with my wayward balls, and I call that a win.

Before the night ended, after plenty of practise time, Darren and I teamed up against an older couple who promised us they were “just learning”.

As a couple known for our pretty fierce competitive nature when it comes to friendly games, we huddled and came up with a plan (The plan was neither masterful nor detailed, and was simply “we need to win”).

But it worked. Granted, that victory was thanks more to Darren’s ability to actually hit a ball than my masterful paddle technique. And sure, we were battling two other brand-new players who had yet to figure out the rules. And, yes, they were older than us by a number of years.

But after a night of many questionable attempts to master the art of hitting a ball right in front of me, our final game came out at a respectable 4-point victory to us.

A win is a win, after all. And I’m taking it.