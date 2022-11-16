Meet Sam the Trap Man, the hero hunter sharing bush know-how on TikTok

It’s a good day when you meet someone whose vision and enthusiasm for their work is so infectious it makes the world feel like a better place. Meet Tairāwhiti Gisborne’s hero hunter and conservationist Hamiora Gibson.

Known on social media as ‘Sam the Trap Man’, Gibson is a skilled bushman and educator whose online persona and East Coast catchments work is bringing people together, and helping save the region’s whio, the threatened blue duck.

Gibson works at NZ Landcare Trust, an independent not-for-profit working with diverse interest groups to enrich New Zealand’s waterways. There he’s billed as someone who’s as comfortable designing biodiversity strategies as he is wrestling takahe, mist netting bats, using acoustic kiwi recorders or crawling round in the undergrowth searching for frogs.

On class trips to the ngahere (forest), school students see birds in their natural habitat and can to explore their relationship with rākau (trees). As Gibson puts it, when we look at the ngahere but don't know each of them, they usually just see a bunch of trees. It’s much like when we walk into a room full of people that are strangers.

READ MORE:

* Forest and Bird celebrates Environment Court decision to elevate status of Hawke's Bay river

* Climate change blamed for fall in number of whio breeding pairs

* Funding boost to help protect whio at Nelson Lakes

* New approach to tahr management by Department of Conservation



“You know, they’re just people,” he says, adding that usually we best understand our relationship when a person or rākau can offer something, and we can offer them something back.

“So when kids taste food from a tree or understand how it mends them, they place value on who that is and want to look after it. That's how we try and teach things. ... We’re motivated by our puku, right?” he laughs.

Before children, Gibson and partner Roimata Sinclair often hunted together. Their 3-year-old son Rehua has gone on bush trips since crawling, and the couple still take him and baby daughter Te Kōtuku into the bush as much as they can.

Gibson says that Sinclair, who’s formally trained in Maori museum heritage, is incredibly knowledgeable and carries a lot of the history.

LAWRENCE SMITH Before the couple’s son Rehua (3), and daughter Te Kōtuku (3 months) were born, Hamiora Gibson and partner Roimata Sinclair often hunted together.

Having started with Facebook and Instagram, Sam the Trap Man is now edging towards four thousand Tiktok followers. Gibson says the platform is just about trying to meet tamariki where they spend a lot of their time.

Rehua makes appearances in Sam the Trap Man videos, sitting on his dad’s shoulders as Gibson explains the attributes of various native trees or shares handy bush skills. Top tip: brew up a cuppa with koromiko leaves to treat a case of the runs.

Quick Sam the Trap man tips:

Mahoe is useful to us as a fire tree

Keep your eyes peeled for this awesome tree particularly if you’re needing to build a fire on a wet day. There’s always standing dead wood on the tree which makes it an excellent place to find dry firewood even in a torrential storm.

Got the runs while in the bush?

Suffering from a bout of the trots, squirts, or any other such diarrhoea related illnesses? Koromiko is here to help. We use the fresh tips of the branches, the younger, lighter coloured leaves., either chewed in an urgent situation or brewed up in a steaming cup of tea.

Hamiora Gibson/Stuff Hamiora Gibson, known as "Sam the Trap Man" on Instagram and Tik Tok, shares fascinating and handy bush know-how.

Rimu stops bleeding

Rimu is an incredible part of your bush first aid kit. The gum stops bleeding almost instantly and can buy you a lot of time until the helicopter arrives. This works even on really big cuts. When we cut into rimu it starts to ooze with a tacky red sap that will after a time crystallise. Traditionally warriors would carry the gum with them into battle to stop wound’s bleeding if they were injured.

Saving the whio

A catchment, or whaitua, is an area where rain flows into a river, lake or other body of water. Healthy water catchments support swimming, fishing, and native wildlife ecosystems, but many are under relentless attack from rats, stoats and other predators.

Gibson has long been a pest eradicator since stoats attacked his family’s chickens and a friendly local Department of Conservation ranger taught him how to set traps for pests. The experience inspired a career stint as a DoC ranger, and now with Landcare, as Tairāwhiti/East Coast catchments co-ordinator.

Gibson coordinates the Eastern Whio Link, a volunteer, hunter, fisher and tangata whenua-led conservation project he started with seven hunting mates in early 2019.

Chris Marshall/Stuff Andrew Glaser, Department of Conservation Whio Recovery Group lead, says whio represent healthy, clean river systems but are incredibly vulnerable.

Back then local blue duck whio were at the point of population collapse. Gibson and his mates had noticed whio had almost disappeared from the area’s rivers and that they never heard kiwi calling any more.

Realising that DoC departmental budgets didn't stretch to look after the place they’d grown up hunting and fishing they pooled resources, collecting 250 traps to protect 25 kilometres of river. At that point, the four remaining whio pairs left on the river had seemingly not managed to bred for the previous 10 years.

In the first year, the small hunter group eliminated enough stoats to allow the four remaining whio pairs to breed 20 fledgling chicks. In the second year, the ducks bred another 26 chicks.

Now in its third year, juvenile whio are starting to spill over into neighbouring catchments and Gibson is now working with them to establish their own predator control operations.

“We're seeding other projects with whio, which is pretty exciting!” he says.

Supplied When Hamiora Gibson and seven hunting mates started protecting the local native whio, they were at the point of population collapse.

Currently, the Eastern Whio Link has more than 1100 traps, a project footprint of 30,000 hectares and seven schools from the region using the projects as their outdoor classroom. The project attracts hunters, trampers and more than a hundred volunteers sharing the responsibility for setting and monitoring the trapping network.

“We have hunters come from Tairāwhiti, Whakatāne, Tauranga, Auckland, and we’ve even got a couple that fly their private plane up from the South Island to volunteer,” he says.

Gibson says his grandfather hunted and fished from the area and taught him and others. “As a small group of hunters we thought, this is the place that feeds us and has looked after us for generations. And if DoC doesn't have the finances to be able to look after this ecosystem, it's really up to us to look after the place.”

A community agreement from DoC has meant they're able to use methodologies that sit well with them as a hunting, fishing and mana whenua community.

“We can use an approach focused around mātauranga Māori and Western science, and we’re able to use the place and the project as a classroom to up skill our people and their ecosystem literacy.”