Should you clean your teeth before or after breakfast?

ANALYSIS: You don’t need me to tell you how to polish your pearly whites. Twice a day, for two minutes, plus regular flossing. You know the, errr, drill. But are you heading to the bathroom after your breakfast or before it? Scheduling your morning maintenance might be more controversial than you thought.

The pre-breakfast camp

“This is one of the biggest subjects for debate among our patients,” says Dr Sameer Patel, clinical director at Elleven Dental Wellness, a practice on London’s Harley St. For him the answer is simple: “Brush before breakfast.”

For tooth decay to start, he explains, three things are required: bacteria, sugar and time. “Overnight, you naturally develop plaque,” he says. “Plaque is, in essence, a sticky film of bacteria. That’s why you don’t wake up with great breath.

“If you don’t brush, you then introduce sugar to the equation at breakfast.” All three elements for decay are thus in place – a perfect storm inside your mouth as you munch.

Unsplash To brush before or after breakfast? That is the question.

Brush before breakfast instead, and: “You go into eating with no bacteria, so that process of decay doesn’t start.”

This science might be simple to Patel’s mind, but it still comes as a surprise to many of us. Last year, a dentist called Anna Peterson made a TikTok video on the virtues of pre-breakfast brushing, and it has garnered almost 167,000 likes to date.

“I recommend that my patients brush their teeth before having breakfast,” agrees Dr Olivia Johnson King, an orthodontist at the Holland Park Dental Clinic, also in London. This, she explains, is because when we eat, the pH level inside our mouths drops, becoming more acidic and making the outer surface of our teeth – the enamel – softer.

“So if we brush directly after breakfast, in the long term we could be weakening that outer surface and damaging our teeth,” she says.

Partial to a pint of coffee with your breakfast? On a health kick and starting your day with fruit salad or even oats? Then brushing before breakfast might be especially important for you, as these are all pretty acidic too, risking your enamel yet further.

There’s more. According to a US study, brushing stimulates your saliva production, and saliva helps you to break your food down.

And if your pre-breakfast brush involves a toothpaste containing fluoride, then so much the better. Fluoride is one of our key weapons in the war against demineralisation – that’s when key minerals such as calcium and phosphate are stripped from enamel. Use it on your teeth, and you’re suiting them up in armour against your breakfast.

Unsplash Three things are required for decay to start: bacteria, sugar and time.

The nuance

But here’s the rub. Carmel McHenry, a spokesperson for the British Dental Association, agrees that “overall, it's probably easier for people to remember to brush their teeth before breakfast”.

But that’s only because our busy schedules tend to make it hard to wait the necessary time for the pH levels in our mouths to neutralise again, post-porridge (about 30 minutes, according to Johnson King).

If time is no object, or you can carry a toothbrush to work and let between 30 minutes and an hour elapse between breakfast and brushing, then both McHenry and Johnson King suggest that there’s really not that much in it.

The post-breakfast camp

Not everyone agrees. “There are lots of misconceptions, even among dentists, on this subject,” says Dr Carlos Gonzalez-Cabezas, a dentist and professor at the University of Michigan’s school of dentistry.

“People think brushing is all about removing food and plaque. Actually, it’s also an extremely important delivery method for fluoride.” Fluoride strengthens teeth and prevents decay. Brush before breakfast, and you will remove much of it as you eat, reducing the efficacy of your toothpaste, he argues.

Even the argument about acid damaging your enamel is nuanced, he says. “There’s a difference between drinking grapefruit juice and eating a piece of grapefruit. When you’re eating the fruit, you produce a lot of saliva which compensates for that acid, so you don’t have to worry too much. Drink it as juice and yes, the effect is much more aggressive.”

And what of the idea that you should remove plaque before exposing your teeth to the sugars and carbs in your breakfast? “There’s some sense there,” says Gonzalez-Cabezas. “But the reality is that 95% of people aren’t able to remove plaque from the places where cavities develop when they brush.”

Plus, he points out, people tend to eat breakfast pretty quickly, not giving the bacteria and food much time to join forces and do much damage. Brush straight after eating and: “You remove most of those carbohydrates right away, plus some of the bacteria, and you’re delivering fluoride to prevent demineralisation and stimulate remineralisation.”

With such strong views held by both camps, would it be best to cover our bases and brush both before and after breakfast? Gonzalez-Cabezas laughs. “It’s hard enough to persuade people to brush twice a day: once in the morning and once before bed,” he says.

“Brushing in the morning, whenever you’re able to do it, is better than skipping brushing your teeth at all,” agrees McHenry. So before breakfast or after breakfast – just don’t wait till tooth hurty.