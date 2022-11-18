What goes down in drug checking tents at music festivals?

Almost everyone who learns their drugs are laced with something unexpected say they won’t be taking them, says a staff member from KnowYourStuff, which runs drug checking sites at festivals across Aotearoa.

Casey Spearin, Wellington regional manager for the outfit says the sites are a safe space for people to check that what they plan to take is not actually something else, or laced with another – possibly dangerous – substance.

And since a permanent law change in 2021, these sites can operate completely legally, with no “grey area”.

The logistics of the set-up can vary from festival to festival, says Spearin, but KnowYourStuff will usually have 8 to 16 people working at any one event.

READ MORE:

* Government gives $800,000 to recreational drug testing services

* People warned of dangerous amounts of eutylone circulating in Wellington ahead of Homegrown music festival

* Warning issued after 'dangerous' MDMA substitute found in Christchurch



They set up the day before, and start the drug checking process from about 10am on the day of.

Clients queue at a front tent, where they can also find information from brochures and volunteers, but are led to a private area for the checking process.

Here, out of view, KnowYourStuff staff collect a sample of the product. And they do not need much – only about the size of a pin head.

“We’ll take that off them and put it in the queue to be tested,” she says.

Supplied A small sample is taken in a private area at drug checking sites to ensure the drug is what clients are expecting.

This private area is where the drug checking technicians work, and where the spectrometers are kept. They are the “techy machines” used to check exactly what is in the drug being checked, says Spearin.

“We just put it on a plate and hit a button, and it tells you what’s in there. It’s pretty amazing,” she says.

The machines themselves can yield results in a matter of minutes, but depending on how busy the tent is, most drugs will get dropped off, a sample will be taken and the festival-goer will be given a number and a time to return for results (and to pick up the rest of the drug).

As for how long you’ll be waiting, it all comes down to the festival and how busy it is. While quiet times can produce results almost immediately, busier days will take about an hour.

Supplied The samples are put through a spectrometer which can yield results in minutes.

Once results are in you are not simply handed the drugs back and sent on your way, says Spearin. Results are given, but this is also a chance to chat over possible effects, how the drug will be taken and the best ways to stay safe.

“We will find that .... almost 100% of people - if their substance isn’t what they thought - say they won't take it,” she says.

The organisation also publicly posts alerts when they find harmful substances in New Zealand.

What about the drugs that people decide to ditch, or the old samples?

“We have a big jar of bleach that everything goes into. Any samples get disposed of properly.”

And when it comes to concerns about handing over illegal drugs for checks, everyone using a drug checking site is protected legally.

In fact, the police are not permitted to be around the testing sites at all.

“They're not allowed to harass our clients. If police show up we’re allowed to tell them they need to leave,” she says.

Although the working relationship between KnowYourStuff, NZ Police and security is a good one, anyway.

“They understand we’re doing harm reduction work ... We’re doing the pre-work to make their job easier later in the night. They give us a wide berth.”

Supplied With drug checking facilities protected by law, police are not permitted to be near the tents.

The most common drug tested is easily MDMA, which Spearin says makes up about two thirds of all drugs tested. Of all tests, she says about 10-40% of what is presumed to be MDMA is something else, or cut with something else – often eutylone (also referred to as bath salts).

“Eutylone is a scary thing because initially it will mimic the effects of MDMA ... and those effects will wear off after about an hour, and people will re-dose,” she says.

“It can keep you up for days at a time.”

The substance is also indistinguishable to the eye, and can only be found through a drug check, which is one reason Spearin says it is worth using the checking service, even if you know and trust the person the drugs came from.

“The supply chain of drugs is so opaque and there's zero quality control. There’s no harm in coming to check it and ensuring you have a good time,” she says.

“It’s one small thing you can do to make sure you don't have a real shit time.”

For more information on drug related harm reduction services at events around New Zealand visit knowyourstuff.nz.