The everyday products you might not realise can expire

If you were surprised to discover that using expired sunblock could put you in real danger, here are some other products that you probably didn't know have a use-by date.

Spoilt milk will curdle and smell, and old veges will wilt and brown, but other products that have met the end of their shelf life aren’t so easy to spot.

Some of us may not even realise our staple items could go bad. Nothing lasts forever, but how long can you hold onto your everyday favourites?

Bicycle helmets

Your trusty helmet is just as important as your bicycle in getting you from point A to point B safely, but their protection – even if you haven’t found yourself in a crash – will diminish over time.

Stuff From bicycle helmets to lube, nothing truly lasts forever.

The standard rule of thumb for bicycle helmets is to replace these every three to five years. However, Auckland’s T White’s Bikes says your helmet should be replaced more regularly.

“They’re built to absorb the impact, so after one crash or drop you should replace your helmet,” a spokesperson said.

Fire extinguishers

In the event of a fire, the last thing you want to happen is for something to go wrong with your extinguisher.

Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash Your fire extinguisher will expire, but the good news is you may be able to get it refilled.

On its website, fire protection specialist Firewatch says fire extinguishers have an “initial lifespan of five years”.

The good news is, you can get your extinguisher tested and refilled for a fee by Firewatch instead of buying a new one, as long as it’s still in safe condition.

Lube

Whether you have this is your business, but keep in mind your bottle of lube won’t stay fresh forever.

If you decide to use it past its expiration date, you could be putting yourself at risk of irritating your skin and disrupting the bacteria in the reproductive tract, according to Well+Good.

Mascara

Everybody knows their makeup products will someday lose their shine, but the expiry date on mascara is particularly short: these magic wands are meant to be thrown out every three months.

Using mascara past its expiry date can be hazardous, a Sephora employee said, because it increases your risk of eye infection.

Liquid makeup in general has a relatively short lifespan, with lipstick needing to be thrown out after six months. However, powdered makeup can last up to 12 months.

Trevor Buntin/Unsplash Want to make the most of your mascara? Try a mini stick.

Stuff style reporter Tyson Beckett recommends buying the mini version of your favourite mascara to make the most of the product while it’s still fresh.

Eyedrops

Of all the products on this list, eyedrops have the shortest lifespan – they can expire 28 days after opening.

“[Eyedrops] are usually given an expiry date of four weeks after first opening the container, because your eyes are particularly sensitive to any bacteria that might get into the eyedrops,” Health Navigator NZ’s website says.

Baby car seats

Planning on using a hand-me-down car seat for your baby? Be sure to check it hasn’t expired, otherwise you’ll risk putting your child in danger.

Anna Stack, from Selwyn Car Seat Champions, says many parents don’t realise they could be placing their babies in expired car seats, the use of which is also illegal.

She says the lifespan of most infant car seats is up to six years, and reading Sit Tight’s online Car Seat Lifespan List can help you figure out whether your seat is still good to use.