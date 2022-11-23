Is there really such a thing as love at first sight?

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist.

ADVICE: You and that mysterious stranger lock eyes across a crowded room.

Your heart beats faster and time stands still. You meet, you talk, you feel an instant connection– physically, mentally and emotionally. And you allow yourself to think … this could be The One.

Is it love at first sight? Is it possible to fall for someone you barely know? We’ve all heard stories of love at first sight. And even if we don’t know the characters personally, we’ve read the books, we’ve seen the movies and the syrupy rom-coms.

But do you really believe it? And – more importantly – can that spark between two people fan into a flame that goes the distance?

READ MORE:

* Is the dishwasher love’s biggest trouble-maker?

* Why do I feel like crying on my birthday? Am I the only one?

* I just ate a whole block of chocolate: Emotional eating and how to deal with it



Love or lust?

Love at first sight comes down to a feeling in your gut that you’re meant to know this person. There’s something about their looks, their presence, their small, the way they speak and behave, that draws you in.

The catch is that your feelings are based on first impressions which are heavily biased towards a person’s physical appearance. And that can be a trap. Because people can – and frequently do – turn out to be radically different from the way they present.

Supplied/Getty Images Some studies suggest as many as 50% of adults believe in love at first sight.

No prizes for knowing that falling for someone without knowing them is a high-risk game. Still, that feeling of instant attraction is awfully seductive. It’s exhilarating, fuelled by a rush of sex hormones (also known as lust) that leave you feeling giddy, almost high. It’s a feeling you want to chase, and that can lead you to overlook red flags or override sensible decision-making.

Many people – some studies suggest as many as 50% of adults – believe in love at first sight. A large number also say they’ve had such an experience. They’ll describe it as:

a feeling of “coming home”

it was like there was was no-one else in the room

an intense physical and mental chemistry

a magnetic sexual attraction

a connectedness they’ve never felt before.

I suddenly understood what soulmate meant.

But can it last?

As a psychologist, my view of love at first sight has been coloured by myriad stories of relationship heartbreak.

I’ve heard heartwarming tales of 14-year-olds who caught each other’s eye across a crowded maths class who are happily together forty years on. But I’ve also sat in the therapy room with “soulmates” who have wound up in sad and bitter conflict.

I’ve worked with many people who fell in love quickly, only to discover their partner had a toxic, manipulative agenda, from which it took them years to recover. So go figure.

What I do know for sure is that the start of a relationship is not a reliable indicator of where it’s going to land. And that rushing full tilt into a relationship with someone you don’t know well because it “feels good” is mostly not a good idea.

People change, life happens, trauma can strike from left field, stress mounts up and a multiple of other factors combine to erode good will and intentions, testing even the best of relationships, sometimes to their very core.

Relationships that you thought were built on solid foundations can crack and falter; those that got off to a rocky start can settle into something comforting and satisfying. So there are no rules.

But if – beyond the lust – you want to increase the odds of a happy, lasting attachment, here are some things to think about.

Does this person have a good track record (as a person)? Are they generally seen as decent, considerate person.

Do they treat me well consistently? The key word is consistently. Everyone can show their best side in short bursts.

Do they treat others well? Especially others who can’t get them a promotion or broaden their network or enhance their prospects?

Do they give at least as much as they take? Relationships shouldn’t be about scoring points. But an even power balance, a fair approach to how much you do and give to the relationship promotes harmony.

Do we share values/world view? All your views and opinions don’t have to be perfectly matched. That might be boring – or too much to ask. But general agreement on the big issues – politics, religion, culture, sex, parenting, money – and don’t forget vaccinations – can spare you a lot of trouble.

Can I relax and be fully myself with them? Take note if you find yourself frequently walking on eggshells as you negotiate your partner’s mood. A good relationship should allow and encourage you to be who you are and, as much as is practical, to enjoy your own friends and activities.

Finally, it’s helpful to remember that as well as looking for those qualities in a partner, you should strive to live them. That way, no matter what happens in your relationships, you’ll always be in good company.