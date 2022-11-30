Do therapy apps really work?

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

ADVICE: Your mood is low, you’re irritable and wound up, you’re sleeping badly. You’re struggling to balance your post-pandemic flexi-work arrangements with your frenetic home life.

Weekends don’t feel fun anymore; you’ve lost interest in getting on your mountain bike, hanging out with friends or even going for a walk. You’ve reached out for therapy but there are long waitlists for appointments – it’ll take months to see someone. And it’s expensive.

A friend suggests trying a mobile therapy app. But you’re reluctant to put anything more on the to-do list. And you’re a little cynical. Your phone as a therapist? Do these apps even work?

READ MORE:

* Is the dishwasher love’s biggest trouble-maker?

* Why do I feel like crying on my birthday? Am I the only one?

* How I write: Rem Wigmore says it's characters all the way when it comes to a good book



Therapy’s just a click away

Mobile mental health apps are a boom industry, said to be growing at between 20 and 32% each year, and offering a dizzying array of options. It’s estimated around 20,000 such apps exist, with many making big claims – that they work for depression, anxiety, phobias, PTSD, sleep problems, eating disorders, smoking and alcohol use and all kinds of stress.

But do they work? Research has a foot in both camps. Though some evidence supports the use of smart-phone based apps for mental health, there’s debate around their efficacy. A study published in Harvard Health that surveyed mobile app interventions across almost 50,000 patients found no “convincing evidence” that any app greatly improved outcomes related to anxiety, depression, smoking or drinking, suicidal thoughts, or general well-being. However they conceded outcomes may have been influenced by the study methods used.

Getty Your phone as a therapist? Do these apps even work?

Mobile apps offer some obvious benefits: they’re cheap (many are free), accessible and convenient – as easy as pulling out your smartphone. If you’re struggling at midnight or the weekend, they’re there; if you’re travelling, they go with you.

Like many therapists, I support the use of evidence-based apps – for the people at a mild level of mental/emotional difficulty. They can be a helpful supplement to therapy, providing practical strategies – such as breathing techniques, soothing sounds, meditation and mindfulness strategies – all useful additions to your psychological toolkit.

Clients have said apps have helped them through a rough day and kept them on track with daily reminders and practical exercises, while others use them to get to sleep – to the sound of rain, ocean waves and soothing voices.

They can also serve to gather personal data by tracking mood changes and increase awareness of stress triggers and symptoms. The affordability, too, is hugely attractive – with the cost of living soaring, it’s hard to justify seeing a therapist when you’re struggling to pay the grocery bill. That’s if you can get into one.

But mobile apps are still in their infancy – and they are no replacement for a trained mental health clinician, especially when someone has moderate to severe difficulties such as depression, PTSD or suicidal ideation. As good as an app might be, it can’t combine all the pieces of your story to make an accurate diagnosis. It can’t personalise your treatment or write you an adequate safety plan. An app might assign your some homework, but it’s not going to care if you do it or not. There’s also limited data on the longer-term benefits – whether the tools people learn will stick over time, or whether the gains come from continuous use.

Perhaps the biggest difference from therapy is that apps remove the human element: Having someone listen to your story is a crucial factor in mental health improvement. Many studies have shown a sound, trusting relationship between therapist and client to be the key ingredient in moving forward. For someone who is struggling, the benefits can come from feeling safe and heard, knowing someone “gets” you and your perspective, that they’re fully in your corner.

Therapy can also be helpful – and mentally healthy – in that people put their phone away for an hour, shut out the noise, and have rare time to themselves. Clients will often say “It’s such a treat to be able to just focus on myself. It’s me time.” But it’s more than that – it’s about having someone validate your story, provide feedback and possibly guidance about how to do things differently.

Apps can help

Apps have their place in mental health support. If you’re interested, research the app’s evidence base (is the approach based on recognised psychological models such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) or Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), ease of useability and security/privacy features. Apps like Calm, Headspace and Moodfit are popular but there is plenty of choice – if you don’t have a personal recommendation, check out the reviews.

And remember the adage that applies to every form of medical intervention, not just mental health. That is, treatment has better outcomes when the person using it believes it will help.