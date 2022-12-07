The most common day of the year to break up is coming

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist.

OPINION: My client’s three-year relationship ended in the heart of the break-up season.

It was two weeks before Christmas and all was going well, she thought. Then her partner asked for “a chat” and suddenly she was alone with the dog, her festive season unplugged, her holiday plans gone.

Research suggests she’d just become a statistic: December is the most common month for relationships to go up in smoke, with December 11 identified as the most common break-up day.

These research findings – from a Facebook data analysis – are contestable. But it’s an interesting topic.

Because why break up just prior to the holidays? On the cusp of a time of supposed togetherness?

“I have no idea what went through his head,” my devastated client said. “Why dump me right before the holidays? That seems unnecessarily cruel.”

Significant dates and speed wobbles

Other studies indicate relationships may be at their most vulnerable around significant dates. As well as Christmas, Valentine’s Day and the summer holidays apparently trigger a spike in breakups.

Even April Fool’s Day makes one list – but I’m not going to attempt to work out that one.

The most likely explanation is the extra pressure to present as a happy, committed couple. It can propel you to evaluate your relationship with a more critical eye. Do I really want to be with this person? Do I feel comfortable bringing them into my friend and family group? Do I feel like playing happy families when I’m not feeling it?

It’s generally agreed that Christmas puts extra stress on couples and families. Family violence statistics escalate during the holiday period, and divorce lawyers prepare for the January rush.

There are myriad ways for the stress to pile on. First, there’s the prospect of spending the holidays with someone you’re not fully sure you want to be with. Throw in money worries, organising where to spend Christmas and the holidays , trying to blend families and share kids – and all the emotion and family drama (or dysfunction) that goes with it – and you have a volatile cocktail, especially for vulnerable relationships.

Gift-giving can also be stressful, with worries about what to give a partner – how much to spend, how intimate to be, what will your gift say about you and the relationship?

And if you spend a lot, or make an effort to choose a special gift, will you get the same in return? Will you feel a fool – or resentful – if you don’t? And, if you spend too little, will you feel embarrassed by your partner’s more lavish, thoughtful gift

Those who’re doubting a new relationship may want to avoid the awkwardness of introducing a partner to family and friends. Some know their partner and their people just won’t get on – and they can’t face the prospect of being in the middle of a potential clash.

Those whose relationships are in the disintegration zone may not have the energy to keep pretending everything’s fine. Or they don’t want their family to analyse, and comment on, the state of their relationship when they’re already feeling fragile.

And then there’s a new year looming. It can be a catalyst for ending a tired, perhaps broken, relationship and making a fresh start. Or at least “clearing the romantic decks” to make this a possibility.

So there are plenty of potential triggers for a break-up. What we know for sure, though, is that if a relationship is rocky, Christmas and the holidays is likely to expose it.

My client was struggling with the abrupt ending to their relationship. “We had our niggles but I never knew he was unhappy – at least not to the point of ending it.”

This is common in breakups that occur without warning. The rejected partner is upset they were kept in the dark about what the other was feeling. It gives them no chance to address grievances together or try to do things differently.

In talking it through, my client realised the timing of her break up wasn’t the key issue. “What I need to accept is that he doesn’t want to be with me.”

As hurtful as it was, she was right. There’s no perfect time for a breakup. A January split may have been worse because she’d have thought her partner was plotting leaving all through Christmas. And a Valentine’s Day rejection? Nobody willingly opts for that.

So if you’ve found yourself here, it’s worth remembering that a person who doesn’t want you – for whatever reason – is not going to be good for you. And, when the hurt subsides, it may be that their rejection has opened the door to a fresh start. Hopefully with someone who, in Christmases to come, will be nice – not naughty – to you.