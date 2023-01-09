A whole year of work ahead: How to beat the post-holiday blues to get back to your best

Already three coffees deep, drowning under your workload, and feeling the post-holiday blues on your first day back to work? You’re not alone.

We tell ourselves the Christmas/New Year period is a chance to kick back, relax, and hit the reset button on the year that’s been – so why do so many of us feel so low when we return to normal life?

While the post-holiday blues is not a clinical disorder, psychiatrist Karen Nimmo says this is a real phenomenon with shared symptoms with depression.

So, how can we combat these feelings and kick off the new working year with a bang?

“For a lot of people, this was the year of burnout,” says Dr Angela Lim, co-founder of Clearhead, a support system for the mental health and wellbeing of workplaces and individuals.

“Often we underestimate how long it takes to recover from burnout, so taking even a holiday break won’t be quite enough to get yourself back into position.”

Supplied Dr Angela Lim, co-founder of Clearhead, gives her tips for beating burnout when returning to work.

Lim says there are three main issues that will quickly come into play as we move from holiday-mode back into settling into our regular schedules – the first being workload.

“Coming into 2023, it’s important to set much clearer boundaries with work around what’s a reasonable workload, what are reasonable expectations, and be able to push back,” Lim says.

“That’s what we want people to come into 2023 with – a lot more boundary-setting. To be able to say, ‘this is what I need’, ‘that’s not a realistic timeline’, ‘I need more support to deliver this’, that will prevent them from getting to that burnout stage.”

The second issue is a feeling of detachment from work, which has the potential to affect your focus and motivation in completing tasks.

“If we see a reason or why we do something, even if it’s really hard work, we feel really energised by it,” Lim says.

“We get into a state of flow, and see how our work will matter in terms of the big picture,” she says. “What some leaders can be bad at is communicating where the work is going, why it’s being done, and how what you do helps them achieve that.”

Vocalising your concerns with your manager, and creating an open and honest conversation can help to ease stress and help to manage seemingly daunting workloads more easily.

“If people throw you ten things, and reasonably you can only do five things, asking ‘how does this help move the needle? How does help me find fulfilment?’ allows you to prioritise the things you can do and manage realistic expectations.

She says workers feel particularly disenchanted with their careers when they have spent a significant amount of time and effort on projects that they are later told weren’t as high a priority as they thought.

Unsplash Feeling like the love is lost from your job? Have an open and honest chat with a manager or other higher-up to help yourself get back on track.

Lim’s final tip for successfully beating burnout is to recognise and combat any loneliness you may be feeling in your work space.

Coming off the back of the highly-social Christmas period, our feelings of isolation and sadness can be heightened when we return to work without a strong support system.

“A lot of times the holidays are a very confronting period for people, because on the outside it looks like everyone has these amazing relationships that we don’t have,” Lim says.

Unsplash The state of your support network can greatly impact your ability to work.

She says one of the ways we can recognise and conquer our loneliness is by setting up healthy networks outside our jobs.

“You spend all this time with friends and family over the holidays, but make sure you take time to schedule a catch-up at least once a month with someone that you care about,” Lim says.

Keeping strong relationships with regular social outings outside work can help “refill your cup” and stop yourself from feeling like you’re hanging on to your next holiday.

However, maintaining positive relationships within your workspace is equally important, and Lim says finding opportunities to reconnect with your colleagues will benefit you in the long run.

Unsplash Workplace banter goes a lot further than you may think.

“Finding ways in which work isn’t just all about work, but also about connecting with human beings, will make your work much more enjoyable,” she says.

“When you’re struggling with your work, you’re already feeling like you can’t ask people for help – building that relationship and trust already in a non-work context helps build a collaborative culture.”

Lim says these tips can help individuals get back on their feet at work, however organisations also need to be able to support their employees and understand their needs.

“For people who are struggling, they need a supportive person at work, so they’re not totally relying on themselves if they don’t have the knowledge or skill.”