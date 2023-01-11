How do you revive a friendship you lost during Covid lockdowns?

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

ADVICE: “We are the average of the five people we spend the most time with,” according to entrepreneur Jim Rohn.

He was referring to those we surround ourselves with at work, but it might have more relevance for our personal relationships – especially since Covid changed the social landscape.

The pandemic brought into focus the importance – and reality – of our intimate and social relationships. And just as some couples didn’t make it, some friendships went the same way.

It wasn’t easy to nurture friendships without parties, hangouts, gatherings, sports, school, Uni and working from home. And then there was video call fatigue. Another round of dress-up Zoom drinks anyone? No thanks.

But, now that we’re back navigating “normal” – if there was ever such a thing – it may have left you a little socially adrift, perhaps longing for the “one (friendship) that got away”.

So is it possible to rekindle a neglected bond – or are you done?

Friends for a reason or a season

Social connection is widely documented as one of the pillars of sound mental health and wellbeing. Research even shows that brief interactions – the chat over the fence with a neighbour, the weather talk in the lift, the rugby debate with a workmate – have health benefits.

But close friendships take those benefits up a notch. Good friends can relieve stress, provide emotional support, they are there for laughs and fun; they stave off loneliness and isolation.

Friendships – our communities – are also an important part of our identity. Unlike family, with its blood ties, friends are the people we choose to be with. So the people we select to be around, consciously or not, reflect who we are – our cultures, our tastes, our interests, our values, even our opinions.

When a key friendship is lost, it can leave a yawning gap. It can feel like a grief. And, if you’re the one who initiated the break, hurt the other person or failed to nurture the relationship, there can be guilt and regret.

Like relationships, some friendships are not built to last. People will come and go throughout our lives. The saying: “friends for a reason, a season or a lifetime” is surprisingly accurate. Some people show up to fill a role or need that’s important at the time; others are connected to various places, events or jobs, then drop away as we move on. And, as any 80-year-old will tell you, very few people make it into the third category as life-long friends.

If you’ve lost touch with someone you were once close to, it’s possible that season may have passed. It’s hard to go back down any road – not just friendships – that weeds have grown over. But it’s not impossible.

If you’re keen to rekindle a bond, it may not be too late to get it back. But before you reach out, here are some things to think about.

What do you get from this friendship? Is it something you still need? Was it good for you in the past? Different friends meet different needs and those needs change. Check in to see that a reconnection would still be relevant.

What do you bring to the friendship? It’s natural think about who’s good for us – but we also need to consider if we’re good for them. Ask yourself honestly what you contribute to this person’s life. Are you someone they still need? It may be they are doing just fine without you.

Reach out but don’t load it with expectation. People’s circumstances change, we move in different directions. They may have been had a difficult Covid experience and, whatever they went through, you weren’t there for them. So if you get disinterest, or a rejection, don’t take it personally. It may just be that they don’t have the time or emotional bandwidth to reinvest in you.

Take your time. If your friend agrees to catch up, keep it low key and take it slowly. Even when people are willing to try it can take time to recover old ground. It may need forgiveness too. And remember that some friendships need to end. The pandemic may have given you a reason to move away from this person, and they from you. That’s okay. Everyone we come in contact with can teach us something. Be grateful for the experience, even if it wasn’t a positive one, and bank the lesson for your future.

Finally, you don’t need heaps of friends. You only need a few people you can count on. The pandemic fundamentally changed us. Even though we’ve returned to our busy lives, we’ve thought more carefully about how we want to spend our time – and who with. We’ve (hopefully) learned we can’t be all things to all people. And there’s some peace in accepting that.