Christmas: What your gift giving says about you

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

ADVICE: When it comes to gift giving, are you an asker or a guesser?

Do you ask your partner and family for their list, or to choose what they’d like from you, ensuring the gift is a hit (and cutting the odds of making a mistake)?

Or do you prefer to wing it, trusting your own knowledge of their tastes, and keeping the surprise alive?

READ MORE:

* The time to reshape your Christmas for the better is now

* This Christmas I'm not giving presents

* Binge-shopping, tree emissions, plastic and food waste must change to save the climate

* Wishlists, budgets and secret Santas: an economist's Christmas



It’s that time of year again, when the pressure is on to front up with the perfect Christmas gift, or at least something that won’t be listed on Trade Me next morning.

For some people, Christmas gift giving is exciting; they’ll spend hours online or in the shops trawling for present ideas. For others, it’s a chore, even a source of dread. Who to buy for? What to get them? How much to spend? Will they like it? Will my gift be reciprocated? Or will I be made to feel foolish?

STUFF Readers submitted their cutest Christmas pet photos as part of Neighbourly's Santa Paws competition.

The psychology of gift-giving

Gift giving is an ancient tradition, with psychological roots in the idea of reciprocity and exchange.

Historically, it was seen as a means of reinforcing relationships between people and building bonds of trust. And it remains a tangible way of showing your affection for someone.

Christmas gift giving tends to be tied up with childhood memories, family traditions and cultural influences, often passed down through generations. It can be jarring when you first spend Christmas with a group outside your immediate family just because they “do it differently”.

Some open gifts at midnight, others break out the “loot” first thing in the morning, others wait until after the main meal. In some households Santa brings all the goodies, in others parents like to claim at least some credit. In recent years, “secret Santa” gifting has become a familiar way to be festive while cutting the expense.

People often report stress about the cost of gift-giving – and the pressure to spend more than they have.

Because gifts are often a reflection of our relationships, there’s a sense you should give and receive gifts of equal value. But it can be a challenge when you don’t know the value until you open the gift. A Cartier diamond versus a pair of socks? Hmmm. Not if you want the relationship to last.

So what does your gift-giving style say about you? We’re talking pop psychology here but it’s Christmas, time to have some fun. Here are some of the common approaches.

The Planner

Planners start their festive shop months out. Some even begin from the moment the previous Christmas ends, popping away gifts throughout the year, making the most of all the sales. They are the (slightly smug) people who’ve done all their shopping by November, even stashing extra gifts for surprise guests. They usually end up buying too much because they keep adding gifts but their systematic approach keeps their stress levels down.

The Spoiler

The spoiler is a splash-the-cash gift giver. Maybe they are wealthy; maybe they are driven by the need to impress – or by guilt – but they strive to buy the best gift ever, and spend extravagantly in an effort to win favour or to trump someone else.

The Sentimentalist

Sentimentalists are the best gift givers. They’re driven by thoughtfulness and emotion – wanting to get the perfect gift and eagerly anticipating the recipient’s joy on opening it. They write the best cards too. The downside is that they may not get the same level of effort in return. But they don’t mind too much. Giving is a bigger deal to them than getting.

The Sloth

The sloth is lazy or anti-gift shopping. At best, they will ask others what they want and order it online. At worst, they’ll tell you to get your own gift, wrap it, sign your own card and tell them how much they owe you. Hearing someone wants cash (via online banking), a voucher or prezzy card is music to their ears.

The Sprinter

This is the last-minute shopper. They’ve left it too late to buy online; they’re seen dashing from store to store on Christmas eve with a frenzied look in their eye. They usually spend far too much in their haste and stress. They swear they’ll be more relaxed in the future, but they never are.

The Scrooge

The Scrooge tends to be “bah humbug” about the whole commercial side of Christmas and strives to spend as little as possible.

To be fair, we can all be forgiven for going a little Scrooge this year as inflation tears holes in our pockets and left many wondering how to do Christmas on a shoestring.

But if you want to create goodwill on a budget, it’s hard to beat a thoughtful card. Kind words create warm feelings–and people keep cards.

As for gifts, remember that biggest and best doesn’t nurture relationships. Time, effort and love does that.