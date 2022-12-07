Why wait to New Year's Day to start your health kick? Do it now

RTB Fitness Club coach Bevan James Eyles on the best ways to start your fitness journey

While January may seem the perfect time to start incorporating movement into your life, experts say if you are wanting to make a change, there is harm in starting straight away.

Auckland based personal trainer Nick Williams and Cameron Grigg, owner of Antics Health and Fitness, ran us through five reasons to get started with the new year, new you ahead of December 31.

You’ll always wish you started earlier, so why not now?

Grigg says no matter when you start, “you’re always going to say to yourself, I wish I’d started earlier. I wish I’d started when I was younger,” so there is no point in putting it off for another couple of weeks.

Williams also points out many people need to reach a point of “having to” make a change to actually want to. And once you have reached that point and made a decision?

“What the f... are you actually waiting for?”

“The gains aren't going to jump in your lap,” he says, adding that fitness does not care what time of year it is.

“Why base it on an arbitrary day?”

There’s always another Monday (or another New Year’s)

Waiting until New Year’s, Grigg says, is like promising to start “on Monday”.

“It’s really easy to say, ‘I’m going to start tomorrow’, but you’re going to be the same person saying the same thing tomorrow,” says Grigg.

“It’s just a pedestal that you put January 1 on.”

Supplied Cameron Grigg of Antics Health and Fitness says everyone will wish they started a fitness journey earlier, so why not start now?

Get the stress-release during the Christmas buildup

It is no secret that the Christmas build up is stressful, says Griggs, and it is known that movement can help with mental health.

“You can channel [that stress through exercise] and you can own it,” he says. “It’s a constructive way of dealing with stress while getting healthier and fitter and stronger.”

Get the hardest week out of the way to feel good by 2023

“The first week of training is always the hardest – if you get that out of the way you’re going to put yourself in a better place for New Year’s,” says Griggs.

Williams agrees exercise can help, but also warns that a new fitness regime is something that takes some “mental capability” to start. So if life is really stressful, it is worth figuring out if now is the right time to add something new.

Supplied Personal trainer Nick Williams says once you've made a choice to start incorporating fitness in your life, there is no point waiting for a specific day.

“At this time of year we have a lot of mental load on our plate. If you’re that sort of person who’s incredibly stressed out it might not be for you [right now],” he says.

“You need to know you’re in the right mental load to take on something new.”

Setting a date sets yourself up for failure

Williams says if you set yourself huge expectations for a particular date in the calendar, you are often setting yourself up for failure.

Half the battle of starting a fitness journey is coming to the realisation that now is the time to start, he says. And if you have reached that decision, why wait?

“There is no point in setting yourself a particular time to start something, because who’s to say something won’t pop up in the new year [that derails you].”

Williams’ tips to getting started

If you have the budget, utilise a professional to help

Always remember your ‘why’ – whether to look better or something deeper, write it down and keep going back to it.

Be bold with goals. For many, Williams says, completing Auckland fun run Round the Bays in March is a bold move. But one that is definitely achievable. So be bold. And when you achieve that target, have another bold target at the ready.

